How Olympian and Pro Soccer Player Julie Ertz Is Training for the 2019 Women's World Cup

It’s been nearly four years since Julie Ertz and her teammates won the 2015 FIFA World Cup, defeating Japan in a high-octane showdown to secure the first title for U.S. Women’s Soccer Team since 1999. Ertz (née Johnston), who then, at 23, was the second-youngest player on the winning squad, served no small role. She played every single minute of the epic tournament, and her breakout performance earned her a spot on the World Cup All-Star Team.

In the time since that history-making milestone, much has changed for Ertz, both in soccer and in her personal life.

For starters, the Mesa, Arizona native added more accolades to her resume, including Olympic athlete and U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year (2017). She changed positions on the field from central defense to defensive midfield. And she also changed her name, marrying college sweetheart and fellow pro athlete Zach Ertz, a tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles, in 2017. Together, they started a nonprofit foundation last year, the Ertz Family Foundation, that promotes access to education and sports.

Through all the newness, though, one thing has stayed the same: Ertz’s passion for the sport of soccer.

“I joke that I could play this game until I’m 60 because I love it so much,” Ertz, now 26, tells SELF. “I love coming together to score a goal—as basic as that is, I love every aspect of it.” That pure passion pushes Ertz as she continues to train with the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT), which is headed to the 2019 Women’s World Cup this June. (The official roster for the U.S. World Cup team has yet to be announced, but Ertz has been a consistent key player in WSWNT games, including the World Cup qualifying game last October.) Ertz also plays for pro women’s team the Chicago Red Stars.

In the lead up to this summer's 2019 Women's World Cup, we chatted with Ertz to learn exactly how she’s been training for the high-stakes season ahead, how she handles the pressure of competition, her future goals with the sport, and more.

As you might imagine, training for the World Cup takes many months of long, intense preparation.

“It’s so wild now,” says Ertz of her current training schedule with the USWNT, which began in December and involves an average of three and a half hours of training every day, six days a week. These 20-plus-hour weeks include “a ton" of running (either outside or on the treadmill), weightlifting, and technical soccer drills, plus recovery-focused activities, like yoga and Pilates.

When it comes to weight training, Ertz doesn't typically lift super heavy, but instead focuses on targeting certain muscles. “It's really important to hit the big muscles, but a lot of people forget the smaller muscles, which are just as important, especially in such a multi-dimensional sport where you are running up and down in every direction," she explains. To target these smaller muscles, particularly the stabilizing muscles in the lower half of her body, Ertz does various movements on a BOSU ball.

She also loves band work and single-leg movements, like single-leg squats and lunges, to improve stability in her lower half and core. Because having a strong core is so important in soccer (it's key for stability, strength, power, and coordination), Ertz does lots of toe touches, standard crunches, and bicycle crunches, as well as classic core moves with a twist, like planks with step-outs or planks on an exercise ball.

And yet, as intense as her routine already sounds, “this is just the start of the climb,” says Ertz. “There is a lot coming, and I’m really excited for it, but it just gets harder from here.” For now, she and Zach reside in the San Francisco Bay Area, though in March, she will relocate to Chicago to begin training and competing with the Chicago Red Stars. At the same time, her workouts with the USWNT will ramp up even more—both in intensity and duration. “I couldn’t even put hours on it,” says Ertz of the time commitment this upcoming training season will require.

