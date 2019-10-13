Olympian van Koeverden seeks political gold in Lisa Raitt's Ontario riding

It's cold and just after dawn at the Milton, Ont. Go Train station platform, where a man dressed casually in jeans and a denim jacket introduces himself to the commuters rushing toward the awaiting train.

"Hi. My name is Adam. I'm running to be your next MP," he says.

"Yes, I know who you are," says one commuter.

Some take his political flyer and continue on, others stop to chat for a minute or two, while a few ask him to pose for a selfie.

"Adam" happens to be Adam van Koeverden, the four-time Olympic medal winner (including gold) in sprint kayaking, Canada's flag-bearer at the Olympic Games in Athens and Beijing and holder of eight world championship medals.

Biggest star candidate

When it comes to so-called star candidates, van Koeverden is arguably the biggest in this election. The Liberals hope he can translate some of that star power and competitive know-how into another gold-medal performance, this time by taking out a political giant in this riding, about 60 kilometres west of Toronto.

His opponent is the incumbent MP Lisa Raitt, a former Conservative cabinet minister and party leadership contender, and currently deputy leader of the Conservative Party.

A win here by the Liberals would not only grab a seat that has been traditionally Conservative. It would be an important victory in the coveted 905 area — and also knock out a political veteran in the bargain.

In 2015, Raitt only won the riding by five per cent over her Liberal challenger, Azim Rizvee, suggesting the Liberals believe that the added star power van Koeverden brings may just be enough to defeat Raitt.

Indeed, van Koeverden's nomination sparked some controversy, with Rizvee claiming that Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau pushed him to resign so that van Koeverden could run.

Mark Gollom/CBC More

A spokesman for the Liberals had previously told CBC News that the Milton nomination was held in accordance with the party's nomination rules.

But van Koeverden downplays his fame as an Olympian and the advantage it might give him in the campaign.

"It's who I am. I can't disconnect it from who I am and it demonstrates a capacity for hard work. I keep telling people I enjoyed representing Canadians at the Olympics and I want to continue representing Canadians in a different capacity.

"I lead with issues, I lead with the record. I lead with my plans for Milton. And if somebody wants to talk about the Olympics, then I'm happy to chat about it. But it doesn't come up at most times."

Raitt herself believes she has the advantage over the rookie campaigner.

She points out that her children have grown up in the community, and that when she knocks on doors she finds a hockey or soccer coach she knows, or someone who went to school with her kids — a personal connection.

"This isn't being arrogant at all," she says in a CBC phone interview. "But I do think that I have a higher profile in my riding — as their MP for 11 years and with being a mom in the area — than the guy who did wonderful on the world stage winning gold medals but isn't from Milton.

Story continues