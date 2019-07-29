An Olympic Figure Skater's Entire Routine, from Waking Up to Showtime

Mirai Nagasu, an Olympic medalist and Stars on Ice figure skater, shares her entire routine—including her favorite skincare products. From arriving to the rink for stretching and physical therapy, and putting on her makeup with a "pump-up movie" playing in the background, to using mandatory shower sheets just before her end-of-show meet and greets.

Follow Mirai on Instagram here: https://bit.ly/2SLf1GQ

Additional footage provided by On Ice Perspectives: https://bit.ly/2YuyVeM