France celebrates its annual national holiday marking the start of its 1789 Revolution and the downfall of its monarchy in a grand military parade down its famed Champs-Elysées on July 14. This year's celebration combines the Olympic torch relay, on its way to kick off the upcoming Summer Games, with some 4,000 people, 162 horses and formations of fighter jets overhead, as well as a tribute to those who helped liberate France from Nazi occupation in the D-Day landings 80 years ago.

Paris is hosting an extra-special guest for France’s national holiday Sunday — the Olympic flame lighting up the city’s grandiose military parade for Bastille Day.

Just 12 days before the French capital hosts exceptionally ambitious and high-security Summer Games, the torch relay is joining up with thousands of soldiers, sailors, rescuers and medics marching in Paris beneath roaring fighter jets to mark Bastille Day.

While people around France mark the day with concerts, parties and fireworks, here’s a look at what the holiday’s about, and what’s different this year:

On July 14, 1789, revolutionaries stormed the Bastille fortress and prison in Paris, heralding the start of the French Revolution and the end of the monarchy.

