Olympic Gold Medalist Apologizes To Wife For Marriage Blunder In Paris

Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi has already lost some gold.

The athlete apologized to his wife for dropping his wedding ring into the Seine River at this year’s Paris Olympics.

It slipped off his finger while he was whooping it up with teammates during the flotilla of nations at Friday’s opening ceremony, he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

These things happen, Gianmarco.

“Too much water, too many kilos lost in the last few months or maybe the irrepressible enthusiasm of what we were doing,” the defending Olympic champion wrote to his spouse, Chiara Bontempi Tamberi, according to ESPN’s translation.

“Probably all three things, the fact remains that I felt [my ring] slip away, I saw it fly. ... I followed it with my gaze until I saw it bounce inside the boat.”

“But if it really had to happen, if I really had to lose it, I couldn’t imagine a better place,” Tamberi continued. “It will remain forever in the riverbed of the City of Love.”

You had us at “better place,” dude.

In the 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar went viral for agreeing to share the gold medal and sealing their decision with a hug.

Hopefully, he’ll get a similar outcome with his wife.

Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy celebrates his European championship in June with his wife, Chiara. NurPhoto via Getty Images

