Olympic Gold Medalist Noah Lyles Says He Grew Up In A "Super Strict" Cult

BuzzFeed
·2 min read

If you watched the 2024 Summer Olympics, you likely saw runner Noah Lyles take home the gold medal for the U.S. in the Men's 100m.

Noel Miller smiles in front of an Omega backdrop. He is dressed in a stylish jacket with pearl embellishments, a white shirt, and light-patterned pants

He also won the bronze in the Men's 200m.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Omega

During a recent episode of the Everybody Wants to Be Us podcast, Noah revealed that he grew up in a cult. Yes, really.

“I actually grew up in a cult,” he said. “It was a cult. It just wasn’t at the level of, ‘Yeah, okay. We’re gonna drink the Kool-Aid.'"

Athlete holding a silver medal, wearing a mask and a blue Team USA jacket during an award ceremony at a sporting event
Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Noah claims that the cult was "super strict" and placed a strong emphasis on homeschooling — and it also pushed the shared belief that "the father was the head of the household."

Noah Lyles in a USA uniform, running during an athletics event, with a focused expression
Erick W. Rasco / Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

He also said that the church his family attended would tell you who you could — and couldn't — be in a relationship with, up to who you could marry.

Noah Lyles, wearing a USA athletic uniform, sits on the ground holding a water bottle with a coach or medical personnel assisting him
Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP via Getty Images

What's more, after his family left the cult and moved to North Carolina, they joined another church only to find that "they wanted to do the same thing."

Noah Lyles on the track in a USA jersey, wearing a race bib with "LYLES" at an athletic event
Martin Bernetti / AFP via Getty Images

"So, we left that, but that kind of really messed up my view of church and it definitely messed up my mom’s view," he explained.

Noah Lyles looks focused in athletic gear during a track and field event.
Elsa / Getty Images

Noah went on to say that it took his mother "a long time" to move forward after their experiences. "Even now, she still struggles to trust churches in general, but she never lost her faith in the religion and I think instilled that in us," he said.

Noah Lyles, wearing a USA uniform, competes in a track event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Another runner in a blue Italy uniform is visible in the background
Bsr Agency / Getty Images

"It made it easier for me to go throughout my own journey."

A man, wearing a tracksuit adorned with an American flag patch, is smiling widely during what appears to be an athletic event. His hair is styled with braids
Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

You can listen to the entire episode here.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories