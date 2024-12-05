Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles Reveals ‘Big Family Christmas Gift’ and It Involves Her Idol Beyoncé (Exclusive)

Jordan Chiles is spending her Christmas with Beyoncé!

PEOPLE caught up with the Olympic gymnast at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel where she shared her upcoming family holiday plans that include her icon Beyoncé.

“I'm actually going to the Texans versus Ravens game on Christmas,” Chiles said at the Power Women’s Summit. “You know, get to go see Queen B. I'm really excited about that. It was definitely a big Christmas gift for my family. So everybody's gonna go. We're gonna have fun!”

As for Christmas morning, Chiles gave a peek inside her family's plans.

“We basically wake up at the crack of dawn and open all the gifts and everything like that, just enjoy each other's company,” Chiles said of her family's Christmas morning tradition. “Family is always a good thing, especially that's what I'm known for, I love family and having them around me.”



The Houston Texans will play the Baltimore Ravens at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Christmas Day. Beyoncé will perform during the game's halftime show.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Beyonce performs onstage during the "Renaissance World Tour"

The Beyoncé superfan has even incorporated the artist into her gymnastics routines.

During the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Chiles wore two leotards inspired by Beyoncé's 2023 Renaissance World Tour style after she attended the Grammy winner’s show in Houston.

"It inspired me so much that I literally went on her social media, went through her whole entire Instagram account to find these outfits," Chiles revealed on Vogue’s podcast The Run-Through. "I was like, 'I have to make a Beyoncé-themed Renaissance tour for gymnastics.' "

The two looks included a multicolored Pucci catsuit and a white rhinestone bodysuit paired with a feather cape by Bronx and Banco.

"I got the demos back and I honestly melted. I started crying. I said, 'There's no way that they were able to figure this out in a leo form.' And they did," Chiles said.



Before embarking on her trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, Chiles, 23, got quite the send-off when the "Texas Hold 'Em" songstress sent her a personalized Cowboy Carter album plaque wishing her the best of luck.

"Congrats to you Queen. Always watch you with pride and admiration," Beyoncé wrote in silver marker. "Thank you for reppin’ us. Love, your twin Beyoncé," she concluded.

Chiles posted a photo of the gift to her Instagram Stories on July 17, showing fans her patriotic plaque.

"Ahhhh!! I'm screaming right now!! Y'all Beyoncé sent me this and I'm crying," she wrote.



At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chiles performed her floor routine to “My House" and “Energy” by Beyoncé and “Lose My Breath" by Destiny's Child.

Chiles and her USA teammates won gold in the women's gymnastics final at the Paris Olympics on July 30. The gymnast continues to appeal her case after she was stripped of her individual bronze medal in the floor exercise event after a scoring adjustment.

TheWrap's Power Women Summit brought together the most influential women across various entertainment and media outlets to empower women in their personal careers.

“The journey from aspiration to reality is never a straight line," Chiles said, speaking on the summit's "Aspire" theme. "My career has been defined, not only by the time I soared but by the time I experienced deep hurt and disappointment and then chose to rise again.”



