Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and his medal-winning pommel horse moves are joining Dancing With The Stars

Stephen Nedoroscik of the United States poses for a photo with his bronze medal on the pommel horse on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Someone had the brilliant idea of casting Stephen Nedoroscik in the new season of Dancing with the Stars, and I'm so excited.

To be honest, I'm more than excited. I'm THRILLED. Starting September 17, Stephen and several other dancers, yet to be named, will be moving and grooving all over the dance floor in front of judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Per Good Morning America, Steve is also super pumped about joining the cast and will bring his expert Olympian moves to his routine. He says, "I want to do some flares. I want to bring some of that gymnastics — maybe a backflip or handstand. I want to have fun with it."

From the pommel horse to the dance floor, two-time bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik is hitting the ballroom floor on this season of #DWTS! 🕺🏅👏



"I want to bring some of that gymnastics. Maybe a backflip or handstand."@GymnastSteve@officialdwtshttps://t.co/mAGRowlBi4 pic.twitter.com/g1gh9gmWkp — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2024

Host George Stephanopoulos asked Steve how he would dance with his medals around his neck. "That's a good question," Steve said." "Dangerously!"

If fans are wondering if he'll dance the same way he competes — without his glasses — Steve explained that things might have to change.

"I'm scared they'll fly off is the thing, but you know, maybe we could do a gadget — keep them on. Maybe a new pair of glasses. Match the theme, right?"

I LOVE THIS GUY. GIVE HIM ALL THE THINGS.

