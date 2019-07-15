Olympic gymnasts: Then and now! What the women of the 2008 and 2012 US teams look like today

From gold medals to grown-up and gorgeous!

The women of the 2008 and 2012 Olympics US Gymnastics teams are no longer the sweet-faced teens you watched on TV. Now in their 20s and beyond, these talented ladies are no longer competing on balance beams — instead, they're balancing careers and families!

While the former Olympians are certainly still young (some still professionally competing!), you may be surprised at just how adult they all are. Gold medalist Shawn Johnson is now married to pro football player Andrew East, and the couple is currently expecting a baby, while Nastia Liukin has found love with Detroits Lion punter Sam Martin.

See what Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and other incredible women from the victorious 2008 and 2012 teams are up to these days in the gallery below.