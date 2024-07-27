Who is Olympic hurdler Sydney McLaughlin's husband?
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Who is Olympic hurdler Sydney McLaughlin's husband?
Céline Dion and Lady Gaga are performing a duet at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Here's how much they are reportedly being paid for one song.
One sport appeared for the first time in Tokyo four years ago but isn't back this year.
Move over Lululemon, Berluti and Ralph Lauren. The internet has a chosen its new favorite national uniform at the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.
PARIS (AP) — The Nigeria women's basketball team wasn't allowed to board the delegation's boat for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, said a person familiar with the situation.
Here's what you need to know about why divers shower between dives - and use tiny towels - as we get close to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris:
COLOMBES, France (AP) — Olympians come in all shapes and sizes. Rarely do they come deliberately amputated.
Team Canada takes to the Seine River with Andre De Grasse and Maude Charron leading the way.
The Fever are currently on a month-long break due to the Sumemr Olympics, in which members of the WNBA will be vying for a gold medal in women’s basketball
PARIS — Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony.
Bright, brilliant and bold.
TORONTO — Yusei Kikuchi failed to save his best for his last outing in a Toronto Blue Jays uniform, but he felt he went out a winner after receiving a standing ovation from the Rogers Centre crowd on Friday.
TORONTO — Chris Bassitt declared everyone in the Toronto Blue Jays organization should bear the blame for its shoddy season.
Verstappen defended his approach, saying: ‘I am very driven to succeed’.
These looks win all the gold medals for style.
Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has been convicted on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. Tuscaloosa County District Judge Joanne Jannik sentenced Buggs on July 19 to a year of hard labor, ordering him to serve 60 days. Buggs, 27, also is not allowed to have or be around firearms or own dogs or cats.
The CEO of Canada Soccer says the men's national soccer team "attempted drone usage" during the Copa America tournament that wrapped earlier this month.Kevin Blue said that it was his understanding it didn't affect competitive integrity but would not offer details as he spoke with media from Paris on Friday.Asked whether Jesse Marsch, the head coach of the men's national team, was aware of possible drone usage at that tournament in the United States, Blue said he was aware after the fact.Blue wa
The 2024 Paris Olympics are here, and these countries are hitting their sartorial marks.
The Seattle Mariners have acquired 2023 All-Star Randy Arozarena in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
NICE, France (AP) — Mallory Swanson scored a pair of goals just moments apart in the first half and the United States opened the Olympics with a 3-0 victory over Zambia on Thursday night, giving new coach Emma Hayes a win in her first major tournament with the team.
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — When Max Verstappen raced at the Belgian Grand Prix last season, he was cruising to a third straight Formula One world championship.