Olympic Ice Skater Mirai Nagasu Shares Hospital Photos of Newborn Son Taiga After 'Surprise' Baby Announcement

The Olympic figure skater revealed that her son Taiga Nagasu Bramante was born in April

Mirai Nagasu is enjoying motherhood.

The Olympic figure skater and new mom, 31, shared new photos of her baby boy on social media on Tuesday, July 9.

In an Instagram carousel, Nagasu proudly showed off Taiga Nagasu Bramante. After sharing his name in her caption, she revealed that her not-so-newborn was born on April 13, 2024.

The first picture showed Taiga just after his birth, swaddled in a hospital blanket while lying in a bassinet. The tiny baby also wore an adorable knitted hat as he stared directly into the camera.

Other photos showed Taiga fast asleep and a close-up of his cute little feet.

Nagasu, still in her hospital gown, smiled as she joined Taiga for two photos.

The 2018 Olympic Games bronze medalist kept her pregnancy out of the spotlight for months before announcing the arrival of her baby boy via social media on June 20.

In an Instagram video promoting View Boston, she explored the city's Prudential Center while holding the infant.

"It's an interactive experience for everyone, even families with newborns like mine," the athlete said in the voiceover.

"Look how locked in Tai is as he learns all about Boston," Nagasu added. "And yes, surprise I had a son!"

Once the secret was out, the seven-time U.S. national medalist opened up to PEOPLE about waiting to share the news.

“Choosing to keep my pregnancy a secret until after his birth was a deeply personal decision."

"In an age where social media often defines our reality, I wanted to step back and truly connect with the people closest to me face-to-face. While sharing everything online can be wonderful, I believe there’s immense value in disconnecting and logging off from time to time,” she added, in part.

Nagasu shares son Taiga with her fiancé Michael Bramante.

Like the surprise baby reveal, the figure skater also kept her relationship under wraps — for an entire year!

“We tried this thing where we told (in person) everyone that we’re engaged before posting about it on social….so this is from over a year ago. 🥰😙🤓,” Nagasu captioned the couple’s engagement photos, which were shared in an Instagram carousel on June 18.

The location was tagged as Boston Common and Public Garden, and showed the pair showing their affection for one another out and about in Massachusetts' capital city.

