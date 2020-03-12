Olympic Star Allyson Felix Talks 'Fitting the Rest of Life' Around Her Five-Hour Daily Training

Allyson Felix may hold the record for most medals at the World Championships — but she still makes time for her family.

Chatting with PEOPLE, Felix opened up about preparing for her fifth consecutive Olympic games and her plans after retirement, following her own conversation with a Northwestern Mutual financial advisor to discuss her future plans.

“Typically, I’m training for five hours a day and fitting the rest of life in all around that,” she tells PEOPLE. “That’s about a five-hour block of three hours on the track and two hours in the gym.”

Despite her busy workout schedule, Felix, 34, makes time for her daughter Camryn — who was born in November 2018 — and husband, American sprinter Kenneth Ferguson.

“Since I don’t train extremely early, I’m able to have a little time with my daughter in the morning,” she explains. “Getting her ready in the morning, getting her breakfast, doing some playing and some little activities, and then I head off to training.”

“Then when I come home, I’ll do some type of recovery — maybe an ice bath or some type of massage chiropractic work,” she says.

When Felix has downtime, she enjoys unwinding with her family.

“If it’s a day where I’m able to be at home, then I am cooking dinner and doing all the home things, spending time with the family,” she tells PEOPLE. “Often times, I might have another event or something to get to so it just depends on what it looks like.”

As for her favorite activity to do with Ferguson and little Camryn, Felix particularly loves spending time in nature.

“Recently, we’ve loved taking our daughter and just walking to the park. She’s just having fun exploring so we love to get outdoors whether that’s walking to the park, taking a jog or ride around. She has a little car that she loves, so just being in the neighborhood,” Felix says. “That’s been really fun for us.”

Through her years of competing in the Olympics, Felix has gained a new outlook to help her keep things in perspective.

“I just really try to focus on the goals and what I want to accomplish and I know that it’s gonna be this journey,” she tells PEOPLE. “When I was younger, I didn’t really look at it as that. I just looked at it as this one big moment every four years that you get, but by looking at it as a journey, I think of the process and just the amazing road that you get to take. It’s tough, but I learn a lot along the way so I think that helps me with just the whole experience.”

After the Olympic games, Felix plans to focus on doing meaningful, philanthropic work.

“After the Olympics, [I’ll be] working on some of the passions that are close to my heart,” she says. “I sit on the board of a nonprofit, Right to Play. I do work with the Special Olympics, so having a little more time for those projects.”

And though Felix hasn’t picked a retirement date just yet, she knows exactly how she plans to fill her time after she officially puts away her running shoes.

“I want to work with kids in some capacity, my degree is in elementary education,” she tells PEOPLE. “Also, some of those same projects that I had mentioned. I’m doing more work with those organizations and now just really finding my voice on things like advocating for black women with the maternal mortality crisis, which is very close to my heart.”

