Olympic Swimmer Dana Vollmer Retiring: It's 'Time' to 'Chase New Goals'

Olympian Dana Vollmer, 31, is hanging up her swimming cap.

The 5-time Olympic Gold medalist made the announcement in an Instagram post and press release from TYR.

“I’ve decided it’s time to retire and chase new goals,” the swimmer said. “I’ve always dreamed I would know in advance when I was swimming my last 100 butterfly. I’d remind myself to take in the experience of my teammates on deck, walking out behind the blocks, hearing the crowd, and to cherish the time in the water!”

She continued, “This Friday, at the 2019 USA Swimming Nationals, will be my last 100m butterfly! I get one more race to tap into my fierce competitor and fly through the water! I will be smiling, or happy crying, the entire time! I leave the sport of swimming with a full heart and thousands of unforgettable memories. Thank you to the many, many people who have supported me all these years!!”

Vollmer, who won 7 total Olympic medals, also broke and set world records at the Summer Games in Athens, Greece, and in London, England.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty More

“Other parts of my life are asking for my time and attention,” she added in a press release from TYR. Continued Vollmer, “This is not letting go of a dream; it’s having the ambition to start a new one! While it is sad to see this chapter of my life coming to a close, I do it with a full heart.”

Volmer, who welcomed her first child in 2017, will race in the 100m butterfly at Stanford on Friday and will sign autographs after the race.