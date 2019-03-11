Olympic Swimmer Josh Prenot Marries Tiffany Sudarma in 'Dream' Bali Wedding: See Inside the Celebration!

Olympic silver medalist Josh Prenot tied the knot with longtime love Tiffany Sudarma, and PEOPLE has an exclusive look inside the big day.

The 25-year-old swimmer married Sudarma on the Indonesian island of Bali on Saturday. (Their wedding hashtag? #tyingtheprenot — of course.)

The couple’s celebration started off with a Chinese tea ceremony shared with family and guests, which Prenot told PEOPLE was one part of the festivities he was most looking forward to. It allowed him and Sudarma to show their gratitude to their families, while their parents shared blessings with them as they looked forward to their new chapter together.

The tea ceremony was then followed by the wedding proper, at the Villa Plenilunio in Uluwatu, which saw three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy — who is on the University of California, Berkeley, swim team — serve as one of Prenot’s groomsmen. Sudarma wore a dress by Indonesian designer Monica Ivena.

Now the two, who got engaged last May, have an adventurous holiday awaiting them!

“The honeymoon will be a road trip around the South Island of New Zealand,” says Prenot, who was born in Sedalia, Missouri, and grew up in Santa Maria, California. “Looking forward to hiking and relaxing…. and being together without the stress of planning a wedding!”