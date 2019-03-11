Olympic Swimmer Josh Prenot Marries Tiffany Sudarma in 'Dream' Bali Wedding: See Inside the Celebration!

Olympic silver medalist Josh Prenot tied the knot with longtime love Tiffany Sudarma, and PEOPLE has an exclusive look inside the big day.
The 25-year-old swimmer married Sudarma on the Indonesian island of Bali on Saturday. (Their wedding hashtag? #tyingtheprenot — of course.)
The couple’s celebration started off with a Chinese tea ceremony shared with family and guests, which Prenot told PEOPLE was one part of the festivities he was most looking forward to. It allowed him and Sudarma to show their gratitude to their families, while their parents shared blessings with them as they looked forward to their new chapter together.
The tea ceremony was then followed by the wedding proper, at the Villa Plenilunio in Uluwatu, which saw three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy — who is on the University of California, Berkeley, swim team — serve as one of Prenot’s groomsmen. Sudarma wore a dress by Indonesian designer Monica Ivena.
Now the two, who got engaged last May, have an adventurous holiday awaiting them!
“The honeymoon will be a road trip around the South Island of New Zealand,” says Prenot, who was born in Sedalia, Missouri, and grew up in Santa Maria, California. “Looking forward to hiking and relaxing…. and being together without the stress of planning a wedding!”
Sudarma was effusive on Instagram, writing, “Yesterday was a dream. Everything was literally perfect. Thank you to all 200 friends and family who came to celebrate our big day!”
In his own, equally affectionate social media post, Prenot gushed about his new bride, tweeting Saturday: “Through the highs, lows, successes, and struggles, @tifftweeeets has always been there for me. She is a constant source of love and empathy when I need it most. I’m so lucky that I get to call this beautiful woman (borat voice) my wife.”
Once they return to the States, Prenot will get back in the pool while Sudarma — who was previously on Southern Methodist University‘s swim team, the Indonesian National Team, and attended Tuck Business School at Dartmouth University — will return to her job at a San Francisco startup.
“The future looks exciting! It’s a great time to be a pro swimmer right now,” Prenot says.
He broke the U.S. record in the 200-meter breaststroke while recording the second-fastest time in history during qualifications for the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro. Prenot won the silver medal in the men’s breaststroke there.
“That felt amazing. That was a wild race, and anyone’s game in the end,” Prenot told Digital Journal at the time. “It was an absolute honor to add to our team’s most successful Olympic performance since Sydney.”
After the showing, Prenot earned his physics degree from Berkeley in May 2017.
He then swam the fastest time in the 200-meter breaststroke finals at the U.S. national championships at the William Woollett Center in Irvine in July 2018. According to the Lompoc Record, his time was the ninth best in 200-meter breaststroke history, which gave him two of the top 10 times ever in the event.