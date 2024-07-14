Olympic torch relay works its way past Paris landmarks in buildup to Games

Just 12 days before the French capital kicks off the 2024 Summer Games, the Olympic torch relay joined up with the Bastille Day military parade before passing famous landmarks around the City of Light, from the Champs-Elysees, National Assembly, Notre-Dame cathedral and its Grand Mosque. Organisers have lauded the relay's success nationally, around five million people turning out to see it since May 8 as it made its way through 450 French towns and cities.

The torch relay ahead of the Paris Olympics reached the French capital for the first time on Sunday, with organisers hoping to build enthusiasm for the Games among the city's sceptical residents.

The flame was first glimpsed during the traditional military parade held every year on the July 14 national holiday and then began its tour around the city from the Champs-Elysees.

World Cup-winning footballing great Thierry Henry was given the honour of the first leg on the capital's most famous avenue, with the torch then heading for landmarks including the parliament and Notre-Dame cathedral.

"It's not something you turn down, on our national day, on the Champs-Elysees, the Olympics in Paris," Henry told reporters of his star turn. "Just extraordinary."

