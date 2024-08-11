Olympics 2024 closing ceremony LIVE! Updates as Paris Games end with star-studded show

Olympics closing ceremony LIVE!

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially draw to a finish tonight with what is expected to be an entertaining and star-studded closing ceremony. Whereas a rainy opening equivalent was staged across the famous city as athletes from every country came by boat down the River Seine, this evening has a more traditional feel about it with the action taking place inside the Stade de France.

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is rumoured to have a thrilling role in proceedings as Paris officially passes on the Olympic torch to Los Angeles, host of the next summer Games in 2028. There are also expected to be a number of performances from top musical stars including the likes of Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, while the rumour mill also suggested that Taylor Swift and Beyonce could play a role.

Alex Yee and Bryony Page have been selected as Team GB’s flag bearers for the event after winning thrilling gold medals in the men’s triathlon and women’s trampolining respectively. Follow all the latest news and updates from the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony live below!

Olympics closing ceremony latest updates

Start time: 8pm BST | Stade de France

How to watch: BBC and Eurosport

Who is performing tonight?

Team GB flagbearers confirmed

Great Britain narrowly beat Tokyo medal haul

19:04 , George Flood

Those two final bronzes earlier on Sunday took Team GB’s tally for the Paris Games to 65, one more than they managed in Tokyo in 2021 but with eight fewer golds.

It is their second-best overseas haul to date, behind only Rio de Janeiro in 2016, when they claimed 67 with 27 golds.

It is the same number of medals won on home soil at London 2012, but with 15 fewer golds.

They ended up seventh in the final medal table in Paris, behind the USA, China, Japan, Australia, France and the Netherlands.

That is Britain’s lowest finish since they came 10th in back-to-back Games at Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004.

It was also their lowest collection of golds since winning nine in Greece two decades ago.

(PA Wire)

Emily Campbell wins another Olympic medal in weightlifting

18:52 , George Flood

There was another bronze for Team GB in the weightlifting, with Emily Campbell placing third in the women’s +81kg category to add to the +87kg silver she won in Tokyo three years ago.

Campbell set a new combined personal best of 288kg over the snatch and clean-and-jerk events before celebrating with a cartwheel.

She is the first British weightlifter to win two Olympic medals for more than 50 years.

"The field was tough today and the level compared to Tokyo was so much higher, and I knew I had to bring out the big guns," she said.

"It's been a really tough road to these Games, and my family have been there every step of the way supporting me, and it's great that they get to celebrate out here.

“They are absolutely nuts and they are going to be on a high for the rest of the day.

"When I started weightlifting the plan was to make the Olympics in Paris and try to go for a medal.

“Tokyo was a bonus along the way, but today I have achieved the goal that I set out to do."

(REUTERS)

Emma Finucane completes medal treble for Team GB on final day

18:42 , George Flood

There were two final bronzes for Team GB on the final day of action in Paris earlier on.

Emma Finucane won her bronze medal showdown with the Netherlands’ Hetty van de Wouw in the women’s individual sprint over at the velodrome.

The cycling superstar had already won bronze (behind Van der Wouw) in the keirin and record-breaking gold alongside Katy Marchant and Sophie Capewell in the team sprint.

Finucane is the first British female athlete to secure a hat-trick of podium finishes at the same Games since the legendary Mary Rand won long jump, pentathlon and 4x100m relay medals at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo.

(David Davies/PA Wire)

Alex Yee and Bryony Page named Team GB flagbearers for closing ceremony

18:24

A lengthy opening ceremony in Paris that split opinion and took place in the driving, non-stop rain was unique in that it was hosted all over the city, with athletes from every nation not walking into a stadium as usual but rather paraded on boats down the iconic River Seine instead.

A more traditional ceremony is expected tonight inside the Stade de France, which hosted all the athletics and rugby sevens action at the Games.

Every country will have flagbearers once again, with diver Tom Daley and rower Helen Glover now handing over that honour to Alex Yee and Bryony Page this evening.

Yee won an astonishing gold in the men’s triathlon as well as bronze in the mixed triathlon relay to add to his gold and silver medals from Tokyo three years ago.

Page, meanwhile, completed her Olympic set with an amazing gold in the women’s trampolining, after winning silver in Rio de Janeiro and bronze in Tokyo.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Who is performing at the Olympics closing ceremony?

18:15 , George Flood

There have been plenty of excitable rumours over just which music superstars will be performing at tonight’s closing ceremony as Paris officially hands the Olympics over to Los Angeles for 2028, with Lady Gaga and Celine Dion having done the honours at the opening ceremony last month.

It seems that Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are all set to be involved, while there were even unconfirmed whispers over the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyonce, among others.

Hollywood great Tom Cruise is expected to perform an eye-catching stunt at the Stade de France, presumably in the guise of his Mission Impossible character Ethan Hunt.

American R&B singer H.E.R is expected to perform the American national anthem, with US chat show legend Jimmy Fallon also among those linked with an appearance tonight.

(AP)

How to watch Olympics closing ceremony tonight

18:06 , George Flood

TV channel: The Olympics closing ceremony will be shown live in the UK tonight on both BBC One and Eurosport 1.

Coverage starts at 7pm BST on the former and 6:30pm BST on the latter.

Live stream: You can also watch the closing ceremony live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, while subscribers can also head over to the Discovery+ app and website.

Olympics closing ceremony live

18:03 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony.

It’s been an unforgettable fortnight of action in Paris, who will be eager to bring a truly memorable Games to a close in fine style with an event poised to feature some of the biggest stars from the world of entertainment.

It promises to be a night of celebration at the Stade de France as the Olympic torch is officially handed over to Los Angeles to begin the countdown for 2028.

We’re scheduled to be underway at 8pm BST, so stay tuned throughout the evening for live news and updates.