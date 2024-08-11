Olympics 2024: Emma Finucane secures historic hat-trick of medals in Paris

Emma Finucane became the first British woman in 60 years to win a hat-trick of medals in a single Olympics on a dramatic final day of the Paris Games.

Finucane emulated Mary Rand from the 1964 Olympics in winning individual sprint bronze to add to her team gold and earlier bronze in the keirin.

But Jack Carlin’s hopes of coming away with a third medal of his own in Paris ended with a horror crash in the penultimate event, the keirin.

The British rider had been accused of performing ‘rugby on wheels’ by his Dutch rivals on his way to a medal in the individual sprint. This was more acrobatics on wheels as Carlin ended up cartwheeling dramatically on his bike and was left face down on the track, initially appearing to be unconscious before medics helped him up.

He was one of three riders caught up in the melée and medical staff struggled to lift him to his feet in the immediate aftermath. He was later seen being treated by Team GB support staff with nasty grazes all over his back.

Finucane, meanwhile, had the harder of the two semi-finals in the individual sprint when drawn against Ellesse Andrews, the New Zealand rider who has been the form sprinter of these Games.

Andrews, the gold medallist in the keirin and eventual sprint winner on Sunday, won the opening two heats to consign the Briton to the bronze-medal race.

And 21-year-old Finucane was a class apart from Hetty van de Wouw, of the Netherlands, winning the first two races of the best-of-three series to take the bronze.