Olympics 2024 live: Opening ceremony set to go ahead after ‘sabotage’ arson attack causes travel chaos

Organisers of the Olympics Games are pushing ahead with the opening ceremony later, despite thousands of visitors being delayed by arson attacks on the key rail lines into Paris.

The country’s rail operator said the French were under attack after the network was “sabotaged” hours before the start of the games.

Jean-Pierre Farandou, chief executive of SNCF, said the plans of thousands who had hoped to go to Paris for the games had been ruined.

“We are absolutely sorry that we are not able to run the trains expected by the French people. Today, it is the big departures that are being attacked, it is the French that are being attacked,” Mr Farandou told BFMTV.

The “coordinated” disruption is likely to cause delays over the weekend for 800,000 passengers, with up to 250,000 affected just before the Olympics opening ceremony is due to take place on the River Seine later.

One in four Eurostar trains will be cancelled today and over the weekend due to the arson attack damage, the company said.

Five incidents of damage or attempted damage to the SNCF network took place between 1am and 5.30am, targeting electrical or signalling boxes, according to France Info, citing sources “close to the matter”.

Follow the live blog below for the latest updates and news ahead of Paris 2024

Paris Olympics latest news and updates

France ‘under attack’ after rail disruption

Consequences will be ‘massive and serious’ French PM says

Up to 800,000 passengers to face delays

Rain forecast to turn opening ceremony to ‘disaster'

Five incidents of damage to train network

Team GB athletes among St Pancras travellers as Eurostar trains cancelled

15:24 , Sonia Twigg

Team GB athletes travelling to the Paris Olympics were among those waiting at St Pancras on Friday, 26 July, as Eurostar services were hit by cancellations as a result of a “malicious attack” on the service in France.

The rail operator confirmed a quarter of its trains would no longer run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday following “co-ordinated” vandalism.

Organisers of the Olympics Games are pushing ahead with the opening ceremony later, despite thousands of visitors being delayed by arson attacks on the key rail lines into Paris.

Last flight of day to Paris takes off – from Edinburgh

15:16 , Jane Dalton

What is believed to be the final flight to touch down at a Paris airport today has taken off from Edinburgh.

Air France flight AF1387 left the stand at the Scottish capital’s airport 17 minutes late for the 541-mile flight to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG).

All three Paris airports – CDG, Orly and Beauvais – are to close during the opening ceremony of the Olympics, as France imposes a vast no-fly zone over the north of the country.

The Zone d’Interdiction Temporaire (ZIT) has been imposed due to fears of a terrorist attack. Normally the final Friday of July would be one of the busiest days of the year for aviation, and normally the three would handle more than 350,000 passengers between them on a peak summer Friday.

Flights by military, customs, police, gendarmerie, civil security or emergency aircraft will be allowed in the area, along with aircraft in charge of filming and flights carrying dignitaries.

EasyJet alone has cancelled almost 100 flights to and from the key airports in the French capital.

(Air France)

Train arrivals in Paris four hours late

15:15 , Jane Dalton

Delays are building up at London St Pancras International, as late-arriving trains from Paris play havoc with scheduling.

David and Tina Mackie from Suffolk are among 900 passengers booked on the 1.31pm from London to Paris Gare du Nord. It was showing as leaving two hours late.

With the extra delay on the route from Lille to Paris via a slow line, they are likely to arrive in the French capital up to four hours late.

The couple are celebrating Mr Mackie’s retirement on Thursday – and attended a Bruce Springsteen concert last night, before staying overnight at St Pancras.

They have Olympic tickets for hockey, seven-a-side rugby and rowing events, and are understandably keen to reach Paris.

“It’s been a hell of a 24 hours, and it was a bit of a shock waking up to see about the trains,” Mr Mackie said.

Trains from Paris are now arriving around two hours late into London.

(Simon Calder)

Starmer changes Paris travel plan

15:05 , Jane Dalton

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer changed his travel plans after French rail networks were hit by what the French premier has said were co-ordinated acts of sabotage.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said Sir Keir was meant to be travelling on the Eurostar to Paris ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony, but flew to France instead.

Great to speak with athletes from @TeamGB ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony tonight.



On behalf of the whole country: good luck - we are all behind you. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/fhMy3Lv9ZC — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 26, 2024

Surfing can steal Olympic limelight from Paris in Tahiti’s spectacular ‘place of skulls’

14:50 , James Toney

The World’s Top 10 Most Lethal Waves sounds like one of those TV shows you’d find on the listings between Deadliest Catch and Aircrash Confidential.

But half a world from Paris 2024, the Olympics is about to get very wet and even more wild.

The iconic Tahitian reef Teahupo’o is a Mecca for surfers who dream of riding its fabled 10ft barrels like golfers teeing up at St Andrews or cyclists hauling themselves up Alpe d’Huez.

But it is no place for an amateur; danger lurks with every swell and break, which is perhaps why Teahupo’o translates as a ‘place of skulls’.

Nicknamed “Chopes”, when this stunning reef roars to life - fuelled from low pressures that spin off Antarctica - you can hear it from miles away. It rises and drops so fast your heart will plummet from your mouth to pit of your stomach in fractions.

It’s 9,900 miles between Paris and Tahiti, which makes this the biggest distance between a host city and an Olympic venue, beating Stockholm - which staged equestrian in 1958 when Melbourne hosted everything else - by 100 miles.

Surfing can steal Olympic limelight in Tahiti’s spectacular ‘place of skulls’

Watch live as Macron meets world leaders in Paris

14:44 , Jane Dalton

Live: Macron meets leaders after arson attacks on day of Olympics opening ceremony

Rain forecast to turn opening ceremony to ‘disaster'

14:40 , Jane Dalton

A weather forecaster has predicted disastrous rain for the games’ unprecedented open-air ceremony in the heart of Paris later.

More than 300,000 spectators are expected to line the banks of the River Seine when the athletes parade through the heart of Paris on a flotilla of barges and riverboats, part of an extravagant opening ceremony that will be watched by a global audience of billions.

About 25mm (0.98 inch) to 30mm (1.18 inches) of rain is expected between 6pm and midnight on Friday during the three-hour ceremony attended by world leaders and global celebrities, the equivalent of 15 days of rainfall, weather forecaster Patrick Marliere said.

“It’s going to be a disaster for these few hours,” Mr Marliere, the head of independent weather forecaster Agate Meteo, said on RMC radio.

State weather forecaster Meteo France also expects rain on Friday evening, with cloudy skies.

“The scenarios of the last few days that had mentioned risks of rainfalls are being confirmed for the end of the day,” it says.

#Paris2024 #JO2024 | Ce vendredi, une perturbation aborde la région parisienne. Fin d'après-midi et soirée, sous un ciel nuageux, le risque d'averse pendant la Cérémonie d'ouverture ne peut être écarté. Les prévisions s’affineront dans les heures à venir.https://t.co/zydrRRfbmz pic.twitter.com/MZswkA1uAM — Météo-France (@meteofrance) July 25, 2024

The lines to Paris where services disrupted

14:20 , Jane Dalton

(PA)

Paris Olympics latest news and updates

14:06 , Lincoln Feast, Reuters

Olympic surfers based in Tahiti will miss out on the spectacle of the Games’ opening ceremony on Friday, but might have trumped their Paris-based peers with their accommodation in a freighter-cum-cruise ship serving as a floating athletes’ village. With limited accommodation options in the small villages dotted around Tahiti’s southern coast, Paris 2024 decided to house most surfers in the unique-looking 126-metre (413-foot) Aranui 5, which is anchored in the lagoon about 10 km (6.2 miles) from the venue of Teahupo’o.

“It’s my first time on a cruise ship, so yeah, it’s fun,” said New Zealand surfer Billy Stairmand.

“It’s awesome. We got nice rooms and it’s very comfortable. Got our own little space, we’ve got a gym, got everything you need so yeah, it’s a good vibe on the boat for sure,” Stairmand told Reuters.

On Thursday, Stairmand was bantering with South African surfers Jordy Smith and Matt McGillivray onboard as they watched their Olympic rugby sevens teams on do battle in Paris.

The ship usually accommodates 230 passengers and charges around $5,700 per person for a 12-day, 11-night cruise in a standard cabin to the Marquesas Islands, taking cargo along with paying passengers. If you want the presidential suite, that will set you back about $10,000 per person.

On board are 28 athletes from 19 delegations, each in a single room with a double bed - no one got the presidential suite. In a post on Instagram, Peru’s Sol Aguirre showcased her room complete with flat screen TV, flower garlands and a view to the jungle-clad mountains over the lagoon from her balcony.

Tenders take the surfers between the contest site and the Aranui, which means the great path, and bring in fresh food and other supplies from a nearby village.

“It’s a half an hour drive every morning but I guess that’s just what comes with the whole process of it all,” said Stairmand. “It’s cool. I love Tahiti, it’s very powerful place so it’s awesome to wake up here and kind of check the coastline every morning and feel refreshed and energised.” Surfers said that while missing the buzz of the Paris village and the opening ceremony and the lack of spectators was a shame, the unique location, perfect waves and chilled local vibes made up for it.

“Obviously it would have been cool to get some spectators. But at the same time we’re here for a job you know, we’re here to get medals and at times it probably could be distracting,” said Stairmand.

“We’re in our little bubble and we’re doing everything we can to get those medals.”

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Nicola Adams: I still have a dream to make more boxing history

13:39 , Sonia Twigg

Nicola Adams says it is a “dream come true” to have inspired the next generation of female boxers as they prepare to showcase their talent at the Paris Olympics.

Adams has always been a trendsetter. From being the only girl in her boxing gym when she first put on the gloves, to becoming the first female boxer to represent England, and then capitalising when boxing first became an Olympic sport.

Women’s boxing made its debut at London 2012 and she sealed her place in history by becoming the first woman to win an Olympic boxing gold medal, changing not only her life but the entire profile of the sport in the United Kingdom.

Nicola Adams: I still have a dream to make more boxing history

Eurostar reveals first cancellations

13:35 , Jane Dalton

Eurostar has announced the first trains to be axed following the attack on the high-speed line from Lille to Paris, writes Simon Calder.

The passenger train operator between London and Paris has cancelled the 3.31pm and 7.01pm departures to the French capital on Friday.

Both trains had been heavily booked with close to 900 travellers on each.

Eurostar told passengers: “We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”

Passengers were told to “exchange your booking for free to travel in the same travel class at a different time or date” or “cancel your booking and get a refund”.

Very few seats are available on alternative services in the next few days.

Eurostar says it will cancel 25 per cent of trains on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This would mean four or five trains axed on Friday and four on each weekend day.

(Eurostar)

Crowds of delayed passengers at Paris station

13:28 , Jane Dalton

Crowds of passengers built up at Montparnasse station in the south of Paris amid the delays. Some have been waiting since 6.40 this morning for a train, according to French daily paper Le Monde.

(Getty Images)

Who is Leon Marchand? Meet the French swimmer aiming to become the face of the Olympics

13:26 , Karl Matchett

Leon Marchand arrives at Paris 2024 with the most pressure of any swimmer, as he looks to follow in the footsteps of Michael Phelps to become the face of his home Olympics.

Coached by Phelps’s former mentor Bob Bowman, Marchand broke the final world record of the most successful Olympian ever last summer and will now look to claim a first Olympic title at the age of 22.

In all, Marchand is competing in four individual events, looking to join Phelps, Mark Spitz, and Kristin Otto as the only swimmers to claim four individual golds at the same Games.

And for Alain Bernard, France’s most successful Olympic swimmer and a double gold medallist, the pressure facing Marchand is like nothing he has ever seen.

Why a French swimmer could become the face of Paris 2024

Basel airport closure causes cancellations and long delays

13:18 , Jane Dalton

Thousands of passengers at Basel airport face long delays or cancellations after a false bomb threat led to the evacuation of the airport.

The hub, which calls itself EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, is in French territory but has a corridor road connection from Basel, Switzerland.

EasyJet grounded its flight to and from Nice, while Lufthansa cancelled a link between Basel and Munich. Lufthansa’s budget offshoot, Eurowings, axed a round-trip to Palma.

EasyJet told passengers: “The disruption to your flight is outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance.”

Many flights are heavily delayed, with British Airways passengers departing for London two hours behind schedule. The easyJet flight to Edinburgh is also expected to be two hours late.

Canada head coach Bev Priestman suspended for Olympics over spy drone incident

13:08 , Oscar Pick

Canada head coach Bev Priestman has now been suspended for the rest of the Olympics as the drone spying saga that has engulfed the women’s football competition rumbles on.

Claims emerged earlier this week that a drone was used to spy on the training sessions of New Zealand – Canada’s opening opponent in Group A of the women’s football tournament – and assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi were subsequently sent home by the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC).

Now the COC have issued a statement saying that Priestman had been removed from her role after “additional information” came to their attention regarding previous drone use that took place prior to Paris 2024.

Canada head coach Bev Priestman suspended from Olympics amid spying saga

Traffic resuming, transport minister says

12:47 , Sonia Twigg

“Traffic is starting to resume, we should see one train in three this afternoon,” said Patrice Vergriete, the resigning minister for transport, reported by Le Monde.

He added: “We can imagine that it’s a criminal act, there is a concomitance of facts. We didn’t have a specific alert before these acts of malice.”

Traffic is resuming with one in three trains running by this afternoon, French transport minister says (AFP/Getty)

Compensation for delayed Eurostar passengers: typically £25

12:37 , Simon Calder

Trains from Paris now arriving here at London St Pancras International between 75 and 80 minutes late, increasing journey times by more than half.

Delayed Eurostar passengers will be due compensation for arriving over an hour late. A delay of between one and hours qualifies for compensation of 25 per cent as cash – or as a 30 per cent voucher for future travel.

One-way fares on so busy a day are likely to be about £100, indicating a refund of £25 in cash or a £30 voucher. Eurostar says: “Please wait at least 24 hours before making a claim – this will give our systems time to process details of your delay.”

Passengers arrive by train at the Eurostar terminal at St Pancras station (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

France disruption concerning, UK prime minister says

12:23 , Alexander Butler

Sir Keir Starmer has said disruption across France is “concerning” and urged people to follow travel advice if going to the games.

“The situation is concerning and like the statements you’ve seen from the French it is incredibly frustrating for people travelling to attend the games and Olympic Ceremony,” a spokesperson for the prime minister said.

“The PM would urge people to continue to follow travel advice and statements from travel operators. The latest statement from the Eurostar is that the lines are running but there are delays and disruption so everyone should follow the advice.

“Irrespective of this disruption, it is very clear that both in France, here and around the world everyone is hugely excited and looking forward to what will be an incredibly successful Olympic games and we won’t let disruption overshadow that.”

Simone Biles, Noah Lyles and the many faces of the Paris Olympic Games

12:20 , Karl Matchett

The Paris Olympics is poised to deliver sporting excellence in abundance; blink and you will miss something extraordinary on the biggest stage in sport.

While records will tumble and pages in sport’s history books will be frantically rewritten across two action-packed weeks, those individuals who rise to seize the spotlight, forging memories for generations, will mostly do so by pairing their athletic prowess with a human story. This is why there is such a feverish anticipation for Simone Biles and her Olympic return.

Widely recognised as the greatest gymnast of all time, having amassed 37 medals across Olympic Games and world championships, Biles is ready to dominate again.

Yet this journey to Paris, including a 732-day layoff, has made the 27-year-old an inspiration beyond the arena.

Sport Editor Jack Rathborn’s 2024 Olympics preview:

Simone Biles, Noah Lyles and the many faces of the Paris Olympic Games

One in four Eurostar trains cancelled

12:12 , Simon Calder

One in four Eurostar trains will be cancelled on Friday and over the weekend following arson attacks on the French railway network, the company said.

A Eurostar spokesperson told The Independent: “Due to coordinated malicious acts in France, affecting the high-speed line between Paris and Lille, all high-speed trains going to and coming from Paris are being diverted via the classic line today Friday 26 July. This extends the journey time up to an hour and a half.

“Eurostar expects this situation will last until Monday morning.Today, Eurostar will cancel 25 per cent of its trains. It will also be the case on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28.

“Eurostar’s teams are fully mobilised in stations, in the call centres, and onboard to ensure that all passengers are informed and can reach their destination.”

One in four Eurostar trains will be cancelled on Friday and over the weekend. Passengers wait at London St Pancras (Simon Calder)

Pictured: Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch

12:02 , Alexander Butler

Snoop Dogg has been pictured carrying the Olympic torch in the last part of the relay before opening ceremony begins at 7.30pm Paris time.

His gold shoes have also attracted attention. “I had them custom made for the Olympics, they’re Snoop’s shoes,” he told France TV.

Snoop Dogg gestures as he holds the torch as part of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Torch Relay (Getty Images)

The rapper took part in the last leg of the relay ahead of the Olympic Games opening ceremony (Getty Images)

Paris Olympics latest news and updates

11:58 , PA Sports Staff

Three-time Olympic medallist Jack Laugher is posting photographs of himself on the adult content site OnlyFans “for some more money”.

While Laugher, who became Britain’s first Olympic diving champion at Rio 2016, receives funding largely from the profits of the National Lottery, he is topping up his earnings on OnlyFans - although his personal page stresses there will be no full-frontal nudity images of him.

“Just like most Olympic sports, there isn’t a lot of money in diving,” Laugher told several national newspapers.

“I’ll do anything to hustle for some more money. It’s a really, really good way for me to make some extra cash and just try and set myself up for the future a little bit.

“I understand the way it’s perceived. I get it. But I know what I’m doing. I’m comfortable with what I’m doing. It clearly states on my profile there is no nudity.”

The British Olympic Association declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency.

(Getty Images)

Pictured: Authorities repair burnt out cables

11:53 , Alexander Butler

SNCF railway workers work at the site where vandals targeted France's high-speed train network (REUTERS)

Damaged cables lie, near Courtalain, France, near the site where vandals targeted France's high-speed train network (Mayor of Vald'Yerre via REUTERS)

Charred wires near French railway station

11:49 , Alexander Butler

Images have emerged of the charred wires near a railway in Courtalain, northern France, after coordinated arson attacks in the country.

National rail company SNCF said its Atlantic, North and East networks were damaged in the incidents, but that an attempted attack in the southeast was foiled.

French transport minister Patrice Vergriete has condemned the “malicious acts” that have severely disrupted travel across the country on the day of the opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Paris Olympics latest news and updates

11:47 , Michael Perry; Reuters

Australian surfer Jack Robinson cut his foot during a practice session at the Olympic surfing venue of Teahupo’o in Tahiti requiring five stitches, but team officials said he would be fine to compete when the Games start on Saturday.

Robinson, one of the favourites to take the gold medal at the deadly reef break, sliced his foot near the ankle on one of his surfboard fins when he came off a wave, an official said.

“Jack had five stitches yesterday (Wednesday) and will be fine to surf. He is really excited about the first heats coming up,” Kate Wilcomes, Surfing Australia National High Performance Director, said in a statement on Thursday.

“He came off a wave during training on Wednesday and a fin cut him near his ankle. Team Australia’s Chief Medical Officer looked after him, cleaned up the wound and he’s ready to compete.”

Social media video showed Robinson driving a wave ski back to shore from the surf break with his right foot bandaged.

Russia acknowledges arrest of Russian national suspected of sabotaging Olympics

11:44 , Alexander Butler

The Kremlin said on Friday it had read “curious information” about the arrest in France of a Russian national suspected of planning to sabotage the Olympic Games, but said Moscow needed more information from authorities in Paris.

French police on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old Russian man who it said was involved in plots to destabilise the Olympics, which kick off in Paris on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had no information about the case and that the Russian embassy in Paris needed to be informed properly about the circumstances.

There has been no connection made between the case of the Russian national and the sabotage of the French rail network on Friday.

Watch: Crowds gather at Paris train stations as travel chaos unfolds ahead of Olympics

11:29 , Alexander Butler

France launches criminal investigation

11:28 , Alexander Butler

France has launched a criminal investigation into charges of “damage to property likely to harm the fundamental interests of the nation.”

It will also investigate “damage and attempted damage by dangerous means by an organized gang”, “attacks on an automated data processing system by an organized gang” and “criminal association with a view to committing these crimes and offenses”, according to Paris’s prosecutor.

French soldiers stand guard at Sacre-Coeur of Montmartre after the country’s rail network was attacked (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Paris Olympics latest news and updates

11:22 , Shifa Jahan, Reuters

Danish road cyclist Solbjork Minke Anderson has been forced to withdraw from the Olympics after being hit by a car during a training session, the Danish cycling union said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old was hurt on Thursday afternoon, with the collision resulting in a broken collarbone.

“No words, just devastated. Olympics games stays a dream for me,” Anderson wrote on Instagram late on Thursday.

The Danish cycling union, in a statement, wished her a speedy recovery.

Danish road race champion Rebecca Koerner has been called up to go to Paris in Anderson’s place. Koerner will join teammates Emma Norsgaard Bjerg and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig. The women’s road race will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4 and the men’s on Saturday, Aug. 3 around the streets of Paris and the neighbouring Ile-de-France, starting from the Trocadero.

Americans warn US citizens in France to ‘exercise increased caution'

11:16 , Simon Calder

The US State Department has just updated its travel advice for France, which is now headlined: “Exercise increased caution in France due to terrorism and civil unrest.

The advice warns: “Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in France. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas.

“Incidents such as pickpocketing and phone snatchings occur frequently and can happen anywhere, especially in crowded areas such as airports, train stations, subway and train cars, and near tourist attractions.

“Peaceful demonstrations and strikes in Paris and other cities throughout France occur regularly and can disrupt transportation.

“On rare occasions, demonstrations have included violence and property damage and police have responded with water cannons and tear gas.”

France ‘under attack’, rail boss says

11:04 , Alexander Butler

Jean-Pierre Farandou, the chief executive of SNCF, said that “the French are under attack” and that the plans of thousands who had hoped to come to Paris for the Games had been “ruined”.

“We are absolutely sorry that we are not able to run the trains expected by the French people,” Mr Farandou told BFMTV.

“Today, it is the big departures that are being attacked, it is the French that are being attacked.”

Soldiers patrol outside Gare du Nord train station at the 2024 Summer Olympics (AP)

Team GB forced to eat packed lunches after complaints of ‘inadequate’ food Olympic village

11:00 , Luke Baker

Team GB are flying in a chef to help prepare meals for their athletes at a performance lodge in Clichy following underwhelming servings and rationing of high-protein foods inside the Olympic village.

Catering organisers have blamed supply problems for the low standard of the food with Sodexo Live, the company in charge of catering, saying it has increased the daily order of several of the most popular items after complaints on the eve of the Games.

A spokesman told French media outlet L’Equipe that they are “taking the feedback very seriously” and “are working to increase our supplies to the restaurants in the athletes’ village”. Eggs, chicken and certain carbohydrates are in such short supply they have been unable to meet the demands of the Olympians.

British athletes have even started bringing packed lunches back to the village in order to ensure a more nutritious evening meal.

Team GB forced to eat packed lunches after complaints over Olympic village food

Mapped: The disruption affecting France’s rail network

10:56 , Alexander Butler

A map of today's sabotage of train lines in #France pic.twitter.com/13mP7pyvs5 — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) July 26, 2024

Pictured: French authorities inspect the scene of a suspected attack

10:50 , Alexander Butler

SNCF employees and French gendarmes inspect the scene of a suspected attack on the high speed railway network at Croiselles, northern France (AFP/Getty)

SNCF employees and French gendarmes inspect the scene of a suspected attack on the high speed railway network at Croiselles, northern France (AFP/Getty)

The no-fly zone in force for the opening ceremony

10:32 , Alexander Butler

Here's how the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony could affect your summer holiday

Pitch invasions, espionage and doping scandals: Chaos at the Olympics before the Games even begin

10:31 , Luke Baker

Arson and travel disruption is far from the only chaos at the Olympics so far.

The Games haven’t even officially begun but we’ve already seen Chinese swimmer doping scandals, pitch invasions and players being pelted with bottles during Argentina v Morocco and the Canadian women’s football team accused of spying on opponents using drones.

Carnage has hit Paris 2024 and shows no sign of slowing down

Pitch invasions, espionage and doping scandals: Olympic chaos before Games even begin

Intelligence services 'mobilised', French PM says

10:18 , Alexander Butler

France’s “intelligence services and law enforcement agencies” have been “mobilised” following arson attacks on railway lines, France’s prime minister has said.

Gabriel Attal said officers had been asked to “find and punish the perpetrators of these criminal acts”.

He described the consequences for the rail network as “massive and serious”.

Tôt ce matin, des actes de sabotage ont été, de façon préparée et coordonnée, menés sur des installations de la SNCF.



Les conséquences sur le réseau ferroviaire sont massives et graves.



Je dis toute ma reconnaissance à nos pompiers qui sont intervenus sur les sites touchés et… — Gabriel Attal (@GabrielAttal) July 26, 2024

Pictured: Police officers patrol inside the Gare du Nord train station

10:09 , Alexander Butler

Police officers patrol inside the Gare du Nord train station following a coordinated ‘arson attack’ on France’s rail network (AP)

Eurostar advises passengers postpone travel to France

10:03 , Alexander Butler

Eurostar asked passengers to postpone their travel where possible on Friday after its rail services between London and Paris were disrupted by acts of vandalism in France.

“We encourage our customers to postpone their trip if possible,” the rail operator said in a statement.

Earlier it said “coordinated malicious acts in France” had caused several cancellations and services coming into and out of Paris were having to use slower routes.

‘Shame on the vandals’, former tourism minister says

10:01 , Alexander Butler

France’s former tourism minister, Olivia Gregoire, has said those responsible for the attacks should be ashamed of themselves.

In a statement on X, she wrote: “Shame on the vandals who are preventing many families from going on holiday, just a few hours before the opening ceremony of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Honte aux vandales qui privent de départ en vacances de nombreuses familles et ce à quelques heures de la cérémonie d’ouverture des JOP.



Tout mon soutien aux 800 000 voyageurs qui avaient prévu de partir week-end.

Merci à la SNCF pour sa mobilisation. https://t.co/6lv11Vjvgn — Olivia Gregoire (@oliviagregoire) July 26, 2024

Railway attacks are ‘outrageous criminal act’, transport minister says

09:55 , Alexander Butler

A “massive attack” against France’s high-speed TGV rail network was an “outrageous criminal act”, transport minister Patrice Vergriete said on Friday, hours ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

There would be “very serious consequences” for rail traffic throughout the weekend with connections towards northern, eastern and northwestern France halved, Mr Vergriete added.

Five incidents of damage to train network

09:39 , Alexander Butler

Five incidents of damage or attempted damage to the SNCF network took place between 1am and 5.30am, targeting electrical or signalling boxes, according to France Info, citing sources “close to the matter”.

Regarding delays and cancellations, transport minister Patrick Vergriete said that “one train in two to the east and north” is currently running and “one TGV in four to Bordeaux”.

“On the TGV Atlantique, the TGV Nord and the TGV Est, the arson attacks have had a direct impact on the high-speed lines. The TGVs have to take conventional lines, which means delays and cancellations,” he said.

All Eurostar trains to Gare du Nord disrupted

09:30 , Alexander Butler

All Eurostar trains departing from and arriving at Gare du Nord in Paris have also been affected by this “massive attack”.

They are currently showing an hour’s delay on the company’s website.

SNCF CEO Jean-Pierre Faranadou said the company would deploy a wide range of resources to support passengers and resolve any disruption as quickly as possible.

Watch live: Olympic travel chaos as vandals target high-speed rail tracks

09:16 , Alexander Butler

Live: Olympic travel chaos as vandals target high-speed rail tracks

Around 250,000 train passengers affected by ‘deliberate attack’

09:13 , Alexander Butler

Some 250,000 passengers have been affected by the “massive and coordinated attack”, according to Valérie Pécresse, head of the Paris regional council.

She confirmed that all four main TGV lines leaving Paris were targeted. “I am very grateful to the SNCF staff on the South-East line who managed to put the arsonists on the run”, she said.

Transport minister Patrice Vergriete said: “All the evidence we have suggests this was deliberate.”

“The simultaneous timings, the vans found with people who fled, particularly on the south-east side, the incendiary agents found on site,” he told BFMTV.

Eurostar services disrupted by vandalism

09:06 , Sam Rkaina

High-speed trains around France were hit by several “malicious acts” Friday that heavily disrupted traffic on the day of the high-risk opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, according to the national rail company SNCF.

Travel to and from London beneath the English Channel, to neighboring Belgium, and across the west, north and east of France were affected by what SNCF called a series of coordinated overnight incidents.

Government officials denounced the incidents hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, which are happening around France, though there was no immediate sign of a link to the Games.

National police said authorities are investigating what happened. French media reported a big fire on a busy western route.