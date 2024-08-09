Olympics 2024 LIVE! Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads heptathlon; Noah Lyles has Covid; Team GB medal latest

Olympics LIVE!

Katarina Johnson-Thompson will take centre stage on a hectic Day 14 at Paris 2024. The Team GB star was the overnight leader in the seven-event heptathlon as she finally seeks to end her long wait for a Games medal, having posted a season’s best time in the 100m hurdles before recording her best high jump since 2019 and then producing her longest-ever shot put throw and impressing in the 200m. Johnson-Thompson will hope to finish Friday with gold, with the long jump and javelin coming up this morning before tonight’s concluding 800m race.

That is far from the only event taking place on another action-packed Olympic day, with the athletics schedule headlined by more high-profile finals including the women’s 400m, 10,000m and shot put, plus the men’s triple jump, 400m hurdles and both 4x100m relay finals. There are more British track cycling medal hopes in the Velodrome, while breakdancing makes its debut and France take on Spain in the final of the men’s football competition.

We’ll also have the latest on Noah Lyles after Covid ruined his dreams of a famous Olympic sprint double in the men’s 200m final last night. Follow all the latest news, results, updates and medals from the Olympics live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Matt Majendie and Malik Ouzia in Paris.

We’ve got another blockbuster day of action ahead at the Games, including the finale to the women’s heptathlon as Team GB favourite Katarina Johnson-Thompson looks to convert her overnight lead into gold during what is sure to be a thrilling conclusion to the seven-discipline event.

There is so much coming up again on Friday, including plenty more athletics finals, France vs Spain in the men’s football showpiece, the Olympic debut of breakdancing and more high-octane track cycling drama in the Velodrome to name just a few.

We’ll also have the latest on American sprint superstar Noah Lyles, whose dream of completing a famous men’s Olympic sprint double were ruined last night as he could only manage third in the 200m final after testing positive for Covid.

