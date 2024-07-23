Olympics 2024 LIVE: News and build-up to Paris opening ceremony as Andy Murray announces tennis retirement

The Olympics begins with a unique opening ceremony on Friday night along the River Seine before the competitive action gets going at Paris 2024 on Saturday and continues for 16 days.

Team GB are taking 327 athletes in total to the Games including Andy Murray, twice an Olympic champion who announced on arrival in Paris on Tuesday that this would be the final tennis tournament of his career – a fitting stage to exit after his success in London and Rio de Janeiro.

Meanwhile, the Dutch Olympic team is under severe scrutiny after selecting convicted rapist Steven van de Velde to play beach volleyball. The 29-year-old has been banned from media duties, and his place at the Games has been criticised by Australia’s Olympics chief.

American rapper Snoop Dogg will be one of the torchbearers carrying the Olympic flame before the opening ceremony of Paris 2024 on Friday.

The American rapper, who will also be a part of NBC’s Olympics coverage, will carry the torch through the streets of Paris.

French actress Laetitia Casta and French rapper MC Solaar will also carry the torch.

Snoop Dogg has a key part to play before the 2024 Olympics (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Andy Murray’s career is coming to an end after he announced his decision to retire after the Paris Olympics at the age of 37.

Relive some of the best moments of his career with the gallery below...

Three years after civil war, Steve Redgrave backs Team GB rowers to top Olympic medal table

Sir Steve Redgrave expects Team GB to top rowing’s medal table at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The five-time Olympic rowing champion believes Great Britain will banish the disappointment of Tokyo three years ago when there was no rowing gold for the first time since 1980.

Why are Russia and Belarus banned from the Paris Olympics?

Russian and Belarusian athletes will again be in the spotlight at Paris 2024 with their particpation at the Olympics controversial.

This is the fourth Games in a row that entrants from Russia have not been allowed to compete under their own flag, though their ban for widespread doping violations has now ended.

The absence of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) from this Olympics instead comes because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

How Roy Keane is inspiring Team GB to end 36 years of Olympic men’s hockey hurt

It’s not quite 58 years of hurt, but Team GB’s men’s hockey team have got the feeling that what was then could be again.

Hockey was front page, back page, and top of the hour 36 years ago in 1988 when Sean Kerly, Imran Sherwani, and keeper Ian Taylor made themselves household names at the Seoul Olympics.

They even inspired one of Barry Davies’ most famous commentaries: “Where, oh where, were the Germans? And frankly, who cares?” said the man from Auntie, losing all sense of objectivity as Sherwani scored to seal a 3-1 triumph and Olympic gold in style.

Hockey came home after Seoul but Great Britain’s men have had just one sniff of a medal since, losing to Australia in the bronze medal match at London 2012. By contrast, the women’s team have made the podium at the last three Games – two bronzes sandwiching their famous penalty shootout gold in Rio.

But whisper it quietly, there is confidence as the men prepare to start their Paris 2024 campaign against Spain at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir this weekend.

Travel ‘chaos’ could disrupt Paris Olympics

Airport workers in Paris have threatened strike actions which could significantly disrupt travel plans for spectators at the Olympics, according to the Mirror.

Staff at Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle, Orly and Beauvais airports are demanding better wages.

Flights are planned to go ahead as normal but fewer workers at airports could cause problems, with a daily influx of 350,000 passengers set to descend on the French capital.

France Travel (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Paris Olympics will be ‘spectacular’, says IOC president

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has promised this summer’s Olympic Games will be among the most memorable.

“Like billions of people around the world we are awaiting with impatience the youngest, most inclusive, most urban and most sustainable Games,” Bach said, as quoted by Reuters.

“We are convinced that together with the entire world we will experience spectacular Olympic Games.”

Thomas Bach has predicted a ‘spectacular’ 2024 Olympics (AP)

Andy Murray has confirmed he will retire from tennis following the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 37-year-old made his final appearance at Wimbledon earlier this month and will bow out at his fifth Olympic Games.

Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics

Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics

Competing for 🇬🇧 have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get do it one final time! pic.twitter.com/keqnpvSEE1 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 23, 2024

How to watch Tom Daley at Paris 2024 Olympics

Big Tom Daley fan? We’ve got all the info you need on how to watch the Team GB diver in action at the Olympics.

Bryan Habana expects ‘box office’ Antoine Dupont to light up sevens at Olympics

Bryan Habana expects “box office” Antoine Dupont to take rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics to new heights.

France captain Dupont was the poster boy at last year’s World Cup held on French soil, but the 27-year-old skipped the 2024 Six Nations Championship to focus on Olympic glory.

The Toulouse scrum-half made an instant impact in the shortened version of the game by helping Les Bleus lift the inaugural World Rugby SVNS series crown with victory over regular-season league winners Argentina in the grand final.

“Antoine is a guy that is absolutely box office in every way possible,” former South Africa wing great Habana, 41, told the PA news agency.

“It was a massive call to miss the Six Nations, but the seamlessness which he has made the transition has been absolutely brilliant. We don’t know what a ceiling looks like for him yet because he continues to break through it.”

Dutch athlete convicted of rape banned from media duty at 2024 Olympics

The Dutch Olympic committee have banned a convicted rapist included in their 2024 Olympics team from speaking to the media, report the Daily Mail.

Volleyball player Steven van de Velde was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for the rape of a 12-year-old girl two years before.

Dutch chef de mission Pieter van den Hoogenband said: “He’s not going to downplay it (his conviction). We have to respect that and help him as a member of the team to be able to perform.”

Volleyball player Steven van de Velde in action for the Netherlands (AP)

Australian soccer players Mackenzie Arnold and Alanna Kennedy mock Olympic uniform designs

Members of the Australian Olympic team mocked their new opening ceremony uniforms in a hilarious TikTok video.

On 21 July, Australian Olympic soccer players Mackenzie Arnold and Alanna Kennedy tried on their team uniforms in a cheeky video, the former posted on the social media platform. While trying on the polarizing outfits, both players looked underwhelmed as they lipsynched to the viral sound of Cody Ko saying, “Let’s f***ing go? Let’s go? I guess...?”

From Sky Brown to Bryony Page – seven Brits to watch at Paris Olympics

Team GB’s major medal hopes for the Paris Olympics span sports and generations, from a 16-year-old skateboarder to a trampolinist aiming to grab gold and complete her full set of medals over three Games.

Here are seven Brits to watch in the French capital.

How Keely Hodgkinson can spark a ‘golden era’ for British athletics at Paris Olympics

08:00 , Ben Bloom

Keely Hodgkinson really should have won her first world 800 metres title last summer. That’s what the numbers said, and athletics is nothing if not a numbers game.

With her main rival, America’s Olympic champion Athing Mu, struggling for form, fitness and fire after the upheaval of turning professional, Hodgkinson lined up in the final last August as the fastest in the field that year. The race was hers to lose. And lose she did, outsprinted down the home straight by Kenya’s Mary Moraa.

Never again, she vowed. Never again would she be defeated in a major final. And never again would she trust the numbers.

Female sprinter to represent ‘stolen dreams’ of Afghanistan women at the Olympics

Australia-based Kimia Yousofi has been included in Afghanistan’s team for the Paris Olympics and the sprinter says she will be representing the “stolen dreams and aspirations” of Afghan women back home who are being denied the chance to take part in sport.

The Taliban have restricted women’s access to parks and gyms since seizing power in August 2021, prompting women athletes like Yousofi to flee the country to escape prosecution.

The International Olympic Committee announced last month a gender-equal team of six athletes would represent Afghanistan in Paris but no Taliban official would be allowed.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) confirmed Yousofi, Afghanistan’s flag bearer at Tokyo 2020, has been selected for what will be her third appearance at the Games.

UK Sport sets high Team GB medal target for Paris Olympics

Great Britain stand a strong chance of landing a record post-War Olympic haul in Paris, according to UK Sport’s director of performance, Dr Kate Baker.

The elite sports funding agency has set a target range of between 50 and 70 medals for the impending Games, despite Team GB being naming its smallest team since 2008.

Olympics 2024: What are the new sports and events for Paris?

Paris is ready for the Olympics with a rich history across many traditional sports.

But many sports have been introduced since the marathon at the first modern Games in Athens in 1896.

Tokyo 2020, which eventually took place in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, welcomed three new sports to the Olympic family.

Paris will provide a first outing for breaking, while other sports will expand the number of events with on show.

Here’s a look at breaking and what’s new for Paris 2024:

Team GB sprinter Zharnel Hughes fires warning to Noah Lyles after Netflix dig

Team GB sprinter Zharnel Hughes has hit back at Noah Lyles after disparaging comments from the American in Netflix’s new documentary, Sprint.

Lyles, referring to Hughes, said: “If you don’t have main character energy, track and field isn’t for you.”

And Hughes has since admitted that the comment “raised all the red in me”.

Noah Lyles targets new Olympics goal: ‘Not even Bolt did that’

Noah Lyles has revealed that he is bidding to win four gold medals on the track at Paris 2024 and do “something that hasn’t been done”.

The American swept the sprint titles at the World Championships in Budapest last year, taking the individual 100 and 200 metres crowns and featuring in the USA’s victorious sprint relay quartet.

Lyles now wants to add the men’s 4x400m to his programme in Paris having helped his nation to silver at the World Indoors in Glasgow earlier this year.

Paris 2024 Olympics full schedule and day-by-day events

The 2024 Olympics in Paris officially begins with the opening ceremony on Friday 26 July, setting off a two-and-a-half-week festival of sport which comes to an end on Sunday 11 August.

Three years on from the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, Paris 2024 will see a new sport, breakdancing (or breaking), added to the mix. Other modern additions like 3x3 basketball, BMX, surfing, skateboarding and climbing all retain their spots in the schedule, but karate and baseball have been dropped.

Then there are the traditional big draws to watch out for, like swimming (Sat 27 July to Sun 4 Aug), artistic gymastics (Sat 27 Jul to Mon 5 Aug), athletics (Thu 1 to Sun 11 Aug) and track cycling (Mon 5 Aug to Sat 10 Aug). With an extra day of swimming on the schedule, it means the middle Olympic weekend will feature swimming, gymnastics and athletics across both days for the first time.

In total there are 32 sports, with some further broken down into separate disciplines making 48 in total. All together there will be 329 events – and therefore 329 gold medals to fight for.

Here is a closer look at the full day-by-day schedule for the Games, including every session for every sport:

There’s life in me yet – Jack Laugher relishing ‘old soul’ role in diving team

He is yet to turn 30 but Jack Laugher insists he is revelling in the role of an “old soul” as prepares to head into his fourth Olympics in Paris.

Having emerged unscathed from a tumultuous Tokyo cycle, the 2016 diving gold medallist hopes a wiser approach will pay dividends alongside his new synchro diving partner Anthony Harding, who will be competing at his first Games in the French capital.

“I feel like I give that fatherly feel to the team,” laughed Laugher, a relative veteran who made his Olympic debut in London 2012 at the age of 17, where he failed to reach the semi-final stage.

The next Anthony Joshua? Team GB’s six boxers face daunting task at Paris Olympics

After three Olympic boxing qualifiers during a year of pain, a dozen broken hearts, bad decisions, tears, sweat and blood, the first bell for the British boxers at Paris 2024 is finally close.

Six members of the Team GB squad will be in Friday’s draw for the preliminary bouts in the thirteen weights that are spread across fourteen days of boxing. No other Olympic sport competes over the same number of days.

Wrestling and fencing among sports in Paris with no British athletes competing

Record medal hauls may be mooted for Team GB when the Paris Olympics get underway in the French capital on Friday, but there are some Games venues at which the Union flag will be conspicuous by its absence.

The tentacles of sustained podium success, spread liberally by almost £250million of UK Sport funding for the Paris Olympic cycle alone, have yet to reach the wrestling mats of the Champ-de Mars-Arena or the glittering fencing venue at the Grand Palais.

Tickets still unsold for Olympic opening ceremony and 100m finals at Paris 2024

Thousands of tickets are still available for a number of marquee events at the Olympics with just days until the opening ceremony at Paris 2024.

Organisers have confirmed that between 500,000 and 600,000 tickets were still able to be purchased on Sunday afternoon, five days before the Games opens with a glitzy procession down the River Seine.

Olympic weightlifter Emily Campbell on chasing gold, body positivity and champion Li Wenwen: ‘Everyone’s beatable’

“Everyone’s beatable,” says Emily Campbell, and that is a bolder statement than it might first sound. Campbell is the only female Olympic medallist in the history of British weightlifting after winning silver in Tokyo three years ago. But her conqueror there was the Chinese phenomenon Li Wenwen, a 24-stone colossus of furious strength, and they clash again in Paris.

At 24, Li is already twice a world champion and holds world records in both snatch and clean & jerk. At her best competing with Li is a bit like trying to outrun peak Usain Bolt. Li showed some weakness at last year’s World Championships and pulled out with an elbow injury, but she appears back to full strength this season.

Campbell is undeterred. “Nothing’s a given. If there’s an opportunity for me to win that gold on the day, you know that my team will put it on the bar and I will give it my best crack. Hopefully I’ll stand up with it.”

Michael Phelps believes athletes have lost faith in Wada over Chinese doping scandal

Michael Phelps said athletes can no longer place their faith in the World Anti-Doping Agency amid major questions over its handling of positive tests returned by 23 Chinese swimmers.

Phelps and fellow United States Olympic swimming star Allison Schmitt gave evidence at a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Tuesday evening, which considered whether the American government should go on funding Wada.

The Chinese swimming doping scandal casting doubt at the Paris Olympics

It’s a story that has dominated the build-up to the Olympics for one of the Games’ most prominent sports. Jack Rathborn explains everything you need to know about China and doping scandal that has rocked swimming.

Chinese swimmers set for twice as many doping tests at Paris Olympics

Chinese swimmers will have undergone at least eight drug tests by the start of the Paris Olympics, twice as many as athletes from some other countries.

The sport’s governing body, World Aquatics, was under pressure to act after 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a banned substance, heart medication trimetazidine, seven months before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but were cleared of wrongdoing and went on to claim three gold medals. Eleven of them are competing in Paris this month.

After a review of its decision allowing the swimmers to compete in Tokyo, World Aquatics said the incident “weakened” trust in the anti-doping system.

LeBron James selected as Team USA male flagbearer for Paris Olympics opening ceremony

LeBron James wasn’t totally sure what the opening ceremony was all about when he was picked for his first Olympics in 2004.

This time, he’ll be one of the stars of the show.

James has been picked by his fellow US Olympians to serve as the male flagbearer for the Americans in Friday night’s opening ceremony for the Paris Games.

Japanese gymnast axed from Olympic squad for smoking

Shoko Miyata, the 19-year-old captain of the Japan women’s artistic gymnastics team, has withdrawn from the squad for Paris 2024 after violating the team’s code of conduct by smoking, the Japanese Gymnastics Association said on Friday.

JGA officials said Miyata arrived in Japan on Thursday after leaving the team’s training camp in Monaco for investigation, which confirmed the violation including drinking alcohol.

The women’s squad would compete with four athletes instead of five, the JGA told a media conference.

“We apologise from the bottom of our hearts for this,” JGA President Tadashi Fujita said, bowing deeply along with other officials including Miyata’s personal coach, Mutsumi Harada.

The single decision that has dashed the dreams of British Olympic hopefuls before the Games have even started

It could be a golden Games for Team GB at the Stade de France as a strong athletics squad heads to Paris with plenty of medal contenders. But a controversial selection policy has attracted plenty of criticism ahead of the Olympics, as Ben Bloom explains:

Female sprinter to represent ‘stolen dreams’ of Afghanistan women at the Olympics

Australia-based Kimia Yousofi has been included in Afghanistan’s team for the Paris Olympics and the sprinter says she will be representing the “stolen dreams and aspirations” of Afghan women back home who are being denied the chance to take part in sport.

The Taliban have restricted women’s access to parks and gyms since seizing power in August 2021, prompting women athletes like Yousofi to flee the country to escape prosecution.

The International Olympic Committee announced last month a gender-equal team of six athletes would represent Afghanistan in Paris but no Taliban official would be allowed.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) confirmed Yousofi, Afghanistan’s flag bearer at Tokyo 2020, has been selected for what will be her third appearance at the Games.

Alex Morgan reacts to missing USA team for Paris Olympics in major Emma Hayes call

U.S. national team forward Alex Morgan was left off coach Emma Hayes’ roster for the Paris Olympics.

Morgan, a four-time Olympic veteran, was the most notable absence on the 18-player roster that Hayes announced on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Morgan missed more than a month with the San Diego Wave after she injured her left ankle on April 19, but she had since returned. She also was named to the squad Hayes assembled for a pair of U.S. friendlies against South Korea earlier this month.

Morgan, who has 123 goals in 224 appearances with the national team, missed the latest Wave match last weekend as an excused absence.

Key events and athletes to watch in Paris

The 2024 summer Olympics are almost upon us, with this year’s Games taking place in Paris.

Three years on from the delayed, Covid-hit Tokyo Games, certain athletes will return to the Olympic stage in a bid to replicate previous glories, while others will seek to improve upon past performances.

Elsewhere, there will be athletes making their Olympic debuts, and below we’ve got you covered with some of the key athletes and events to watch.

Keep your eye out for one or two British medal hopes...

Olympics 2024: What are the new sports and events for Paris?

Paris is ready for the Olympics with a rich history across many traditional sports.

But many sports have been introduced since the marathon at the first modern Games in Athens in 1896.

Tokyo 2020, which eventually took place in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, welcomed three new sports to the Olympic family.

Paris will provide a first outing for breaking, while other sports will expand the number of events with on show.

Here’s a look at breaking and what’s new for Paris 2024:

From Sky Brown to Bryony Page – seven Brits to watch at Paris Olympics

Team GB’s major medal hopes for the Paris Olympics span sports and generations, from a 16-year-old skateboarder to a trampolinist aiming to grab gold and complete her full set of medals over three Games.

Here are seven Brits to watch in the French capital.

A Ukrainian boxer with Olympic dreams died fighting Russia. There are hundreds of athletes like him

Maksym Halinichev won silver at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in a match described at the time as “two of the best young fighters going for glory.”

He considered the bout a loss – it wasn’t gold, after all – but it gave him a map for the future.

So Halinichev made plans: He would defeat that boxer the next time around. He would teach his daughter the basics of his sport so she could defend herself. And he would win a medal for Ukraine at the Paris Olympics.

Halinchev outlined those ambitions as an athlete in an interview for the Ukraine Boxing Federation website in December 2021, as Russian troops were already massing at Ukraine’s borders.

Asked if he was afraid before a fight, he described his thinking.

President Macron visits Olympic Village

Embattled French president Emmanuel Macron has been in the Olympic Village today, enjoying a spot of lunch with a few French sporting stars, including Antoine Dupont. Dupont and the rest of the men’s rugby sevens field will kick off the Olympics on Wednesday, with the best player on the planet driving the hosts’ hopes in an event in which they could well medal.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson overcame injuries and doubters - now is back on quest for overdue Olympic medal

All Katarina Johnson-Thompson wants is a starting chance at Paris 2024.

The 31-year-old heptathlon hero did it for the underdogs at last year’s World Championships and felt more weight on her shoulders than ever when many had written her off.

An Achilles rupture, followed by crashing out of Tokyo in 2021 with a calf injury, meant Johnson-Thompson had a point to prove last summer. Prove it she did, but KJT is done with demonstrating and ready to end her search for an Olympic medal at the fourth attempt.

She said: “I’m healthy, I’m happy, I’m in a place where I’ve not been for many years and that’s what I want from Paris, to stand on that starting line with a chance.”

Tom Daley convinced he can combine punditry and performance at Paris Olympics

Tom Daley is relishing the prospect of juggling pike positions with punditry as he prepares for an Olympics in Paris like never before.

The British diving stalwart, 30, is gearing up for an unexpected return to the Games’ bright lights having looked set to hang up his trunks after winning a long-awaited gold medal in Tokyo.

Daley joined forces with Matty Lee to grab 10m synchro glory but after injury dashed the 26-year-old’s hopes of defending his title, Daley will now be accompanied by new partner Noah Williams in France.

Self-confessed Olympic nut Daley – now competing at his fifth Games since Beijing after bagging three bronze medals in London, Rio and Tokyo – was approached about being part of the Eurosport and Discovery+TV team before his high-profile decision to make a shock comeback.

Three years ago, Lawrence Ostlere was in Tokyo for the delayed 2020 Games; here’s his wrap-up piece detailing the highs and lows, the best new bits of the Olympics - and what to expect next in Paris.

Moments after the American 20-year-old Jagger Eaton had finished competing in the men’s skateboarding street final, having been one of the few Olympians to perform with AirPods in his ears, he pulled out his phone to start an Instagram live video for his near-half a million followers.

It was an example of what the International Olympic Committee (IOC) hoped to gain by introducing new and in some cases controversial sports like skating, surfing, climbing, BMX freestyle and 3x3 “street” basketball. Eaton and Britain’s 13-year-old Sky Brown were exactly the kind of new-age stars the IOC was looking for: young, fearless, with international appeal; entertainers perfect for the digital world, with talent that could be packaged up and spread in bite-sized clips.

An Olympic shake-up had been in the works for a decade or more, and the IOC was particularly alarmed by a sharp fall in viewing figures at Rio 2016 and data which revealed a declining interest among young people. Announcing new events for Tokyo later that year, IOC president Thomas Bach said: “We want to take sport to the youth. With the many options that young people have, we cannot expect any more that they will automatically come to us. We have to go to them.”

The numbers are expected to show that new sports have helped attract new audiences, often with eye-catching shows of tricks and spins which brought a different kind of entertainment to the Olympics’ traditional ledger. They displayed a different kind of spirit too, with camaraderie forged over many years away from the Olympic spotlight. Climbers worked together to share tips on how to conquer the wall, while skaters rushed to hug and support one another whether they had flown or fallen.

This is just the start.

Olympic weightlifter Emily Campbell on chasing gold, body positivity and champion Li Wenwen: ‘Everyone’s beatable’

“Everyone’s beatable,” says Emily Campbell, and that is a bolder statement than it might first sound. Campbell is the only female Olympic medallist in the history of British weightlifting after winning silver in Tokyo three years ago. But her conqueror there was the Chinese phenomenon Li Wenwen, a 24-stone colossus of furious strength, and they clash again in Paris.

At 24, Li is already twice a world champion and holds world records in both snatch and clean & jerk. At her best competing with Li is a bit like trying to outrun peak Usain Bolt. Li showed some weakness at last year’s World Championships and pulled out with an elbow injury, but she appears back to full strength this season.

Campbell is undeterred. “Nothing’s a given. If there’s an opportunity for me to win that gold on the day, you know that my team will put it on the bar and I will give it my best crack. Hopefully I’ll stand up with it.”

Daryll Neita keen ‘to compete for podium finishes’ at Paris Olympics

Daryll Neita is embracing her new ‘Miss Momentum’ moniker as she targets a first individual Olympic medal amidst a golden era for women’s sprinting.

Neita, 27, won 4x100m relay bronze at both the Rio and Tokyo Games and is in excellent form in the build-up to her third Olympics, with 2024 Diamond League victories in two distances and 200m silver at June’s European Championships, where she missed out on the title by just 0.01 seconds.

The second-fastest woman in British history may not yet command the same household-name recognition of the country’s quickest, Dina Asher-Smith, but Neita is optimistic this could be the summer that catapults her into a new echelon of public consciousness – and perhaps onto the Paris podium.

Taekwondo champion Jade Jones avoids Olympic ban over no-fault doping violation

Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones has escaped sanction after being found to have committed a no-fault doping violation following her failure to provide a urine sample in December last year.

The UK Anti-Doping Agency (Ukad) confirmed that on the basis of “very exceptional circumstances” relating to confidential medical records, Jones bears “no fault or negligence for her refusal or failure to submit to her sample collection”.

The ruling means the 31-year-old is able to pursue her quest for a third Olympic medal as part of a four-strong Great Britain taekwondo team in Paris later this month.

How Keely Hodgkinson can spark a ‘golden era’ for British athletics at Paris Olympics

Keely Hodgkinson really should have won her first world 800 metres title last summer. That’s what the numbers said, and athletics is nothing if not a numbers game.

With her main rival, America’s Olympic champion Athing Mu, struggling for form, fitness and fire after the upheaval of turning professional, Hodgkinson lined up in the final last August as the fastest in the field that year. The race was hers to lose. And lose she did, outsprinted down the home straight by Kenya’s Mary Moraa.

Never again, she vowed. Never again would she be defeated in a major final. And never again would she trust the numbers.

“A championship is a completely clean slate for me,” she insisted on Saturday after an astonishing 800m performance to rank sixth fastest of all time. “I’ve come into championships ranked 10th and finished second. I was world number one last year and finished second. Times aren’t everything so for me it’s a case of getting to the final and then we’ll start thinking about medals.”

More on Hodgkinson’s chances - and GB’s other athletics stars:

Is the River Seine clean for Olympic swimming? Paris mayor takes a dip to prove a point

The mayor of Paris has taken a swim in the River Seine in a bid to prove that the waters are clean enough to host open-swimming events during the Olympic Games – which start in less than two weeks.

Wearing a full-body wetsuit, Anne Hidalgo plunged into the river near Notre Dame cathedral alongside Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet and the top government official for the Paris region, Marc Guillaume.

French president Emmanuel Macron had also been planning to take a dip in the Seine. But apparently the fallout from the snap election he called last month has kept him busy.

Ms Hidalgo followed in the footsteps of French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, who swam in the Seine last weekend also wearing a full-body suit.

Logan and Balding to face BBC presenting restrictions at Paris Olympics

Gabby Logan will be unable to present both morning and evening events for the BBC during the Paris 2024Olympics because of French employment laws, according to the Telegraph .

The country’s strict laws state that employees must have a minimum of 11 hours between shifts. That means Logan will not be allowed to present events both early in the day and then later that evening, as planned.

Broadcasters are reportedly concerned that employees could be stopped from working if the rules are not followed.

“Because of the French working directive, we are not allowed to do the morning session and the evening session,” said Logan. “They are really strict about it apparently. It’s not just a kind of box-ticking exercise. It’s quite a change for all of us because we are used to these really early sessions in the morning.”

Logan started her presenting shifts early in the morning at the recent World Indoor Championships and worked long hours until 11pm. That will not be possible in Paris.

Just announced - the ParalympicsGB cycling squad:

Men’s B

James Ball piloted by Steffan Lloyd – MB 1,000m time-trial, MB individual pursuit

Steve Bate piloted by Chris Latham – MB individual pursuit, MB road race, MB time-trial

Neil Fachie piloted by Matt Rotherham - MB 1,000m time-trial, MB individual pursuit

Men’s C2

Matt Robertson – C2 individual pursuit, C2 time-trail, C1-3 road race

Men’s C3

Fin Graham - C1-3 1,000m time-trial, C3 individual pursuit, mixed team sprint, C3 time-trial, C1-3 road race

Jaco van Gass – C1-3 1,000m time-trial, C3 individual pursuit, C3 time-trial, C1-3 road race

Ben Watson - C3 time-trial, C1-3 road race

Men’s C4

Archie Atkinson – C4 individual pursuit, C4-5 1,000m time-trial, C4 time-trial, C4-5 road race

Jody Cundy – C4-5 1,000m time-trial, mixed team sprint

Men’s C5

Blaine Hunt - C5 individual pursuit, C4-5 1,000m time-trial, C4-5 road race

Women’s B

Lora Fachie piloted by Corrine Hall – WB 1,000m time-trial, WB individual pursuit, WB time-trial, WB road race

Lizzi Jordan piloted by Danni Khan - WB 1,000m time-trial, WB individual pursuit, WB time-trial, WB road race

Sophie Unwin piloted by Jenny Holl - WB 1,000m time-trial, WB individual pursuit, WB time-trial, WB road race

Women’s C1

Fran Brown – C1-3 time-trial, C1-3 road race, C1-3 time-trial

Women’s C2

Daphne Schrager – C1-3 individual pursuit, C1-3 road race, C1-3 time-trial

Women’s C4

Kadeena Cox – C4-5 time-trial, mixed team sprint

Women’s C5

Dame Sarah Storey – C5 time-trial, C4-5 road race

Monday 22 July 2024 13:00 , Karl Matchett

And for what reason? What terrible infraction could possibly justify flushing all that effort down the toilet? For one young athlete it was a simple matter of being caught having a cigarette.

The unfortunate Olympian in question is 19-year-old Japanese gymnast Shoko Miyata, who was due to represent the Japanese women’s gymnastics team as its captain at her first Olympics. She won a bronze medal for the balance beam at the 2022 World Championships, and hopes were high for the team to secure a podium place, and with it their first medal since the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. Unfortunately, Miyata was forced to withdraw from the squad after she was found to be lighting up in her spare time – a violation of the team’s code of conduct.

Sure, smoking doesn’t go hand in hand with the lifestyle of an Olympic sportsperson. But it’s a world away from using sports enhancing drugs, behaving in an unacceptable way, or being involved in corruption – all much more understandably ban-worthy offences.

Jake Wightman relieved to get Team GB ‘lifeline’ for what could be last Olympics

Former world champion Jake Wightman feels relieved to have been thrown a “lifeline” after he was named in the Team GB athletics squad for the Paris Olympics.

The British team of over 60 athletes is stacked with medal hopefuls including Dina Asher-Smith, who won 100m gold at last month’s European Championships, reigning 1500m world champion Josh Kerr, world indoor pole vault title-holder Molly Caudery and current world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, selected for her fourth Olympics.

A maximum of three athletes could be selected in each individual event, with the top two finishers at last weekend’s British Championships – which also served as the Olympic trials – claiming places provided they met selection standards.

At Paris 2024, the Olympic marathon will take place on August 10 for men and the following day for women.

For many years it has been the reverse, but France organisers have opted for the women’s race to close out the Games for a poignant reason and with a poignant route: following that taken for the Women’s March on Versailles, on 5 and 6 October 1789.

“The marathon is a symbolic event of the Games and we wanted to follow a route that has meaning. We were inspired by the Women's March on Versailles,” explained Aurélie Merle, executive director of sports competitions for Paris 2024.

“This seminal revolutionary female-led event is intrinsically tied to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games values, like putting women in the spotlight – among other things.”

For years, women were denied entry to the Olympics at all and later for many individual events or from different nations; the Paris Games aims to put women front and centre with this grand finale ahead of the closing ceremony.

(Getty Images)

Podium finishers at the upcoming Paris Olympics will be rewarded with a piece of the Eiffel Tower, organisers said on Thursday, unveiling the event’s medals which are set with hexagon-shaped tokens forged out of scrap metal from the monument.

The idea was to link the Games with symbols of France, said Thierry Reboul, creative director of Paris 2024.

“The absolute symbol of Paris and France is the Eiffel Tower,” said Reboul. “It’s the opportunity for the athletes to bring back a piece of Paris with them.”

Designed by jeweller Chaumet, the 18-gram hexagon tokens, representing the shape of France, are made of iron from past refurbishments of the Tower stored for years in a warehouse whose location is secret.

The Chinese swimming doping scandal casting doubt at the Paris Olympics

Swimming has been rocked in 2024 after the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) and its handling of positive test results from China’s swimming team before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The story, reported by the New York Times and German news organization ARD, surrounds 23 Chinese swimmers, 11 of whom will compete at the Paris Olympics, testing positive for the heart medication trimetazidine (TMZ) during a training camp seven months out from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Zhang Yufei, a gold medalist in the women’s 200-meter butterfly and 200-meter freestyle relay, and Wang Shun, who won gold in the men’s 200-meter individual medley, are among those ready to compete in Paris, reports NBC. Crucially, the results only came to light this year, with the China Anti-Doping Agency (Chinada) claiming that the swimmers unintentionally ingested the substance because of contamination.

There have been accusations that some national associations have performed cover-ups countered with “fake news” replies by China. While there is anger after the doping agency cleared the Chinese swimmers but banned Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who also claimed contamination with TMZ before competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Here’s how the scandal came to light and what we know ahead of the Paris Olympics:

Paris 2024 Olympics full schedule and day-by-day events

The 2024 Olympics in Paris officially begins with the opening ceremony on Friday 26 July, setting off a two-and-a-half-week festival of sport which comes to an end on Sunday 11 August.

Three years on from the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, Paris 2024 will see a new sport, breakdancing (or breaking), added to the mix. Other modern additions like 3x3 basketball, BMX, surfing, skateboarding and climbing all retain their spots in the schedule, but karate and baseball have been dropped.

Then there are the traditional big draws to watch out for, like swimming (Sat 27 July to Sun 4 Aug), artistic gymastics (Sat 27 Jul to Mon 5 Aug), athletics (Thu 1 to Sun 11 Aug) and track cycling (Mon 5 Aug to Sat 10 Aug). With an extra day of swimming on the schedule, it means the middle Olympic weekend will feature swimming, gymnastics and athletics across both days for the first time.

In total there are 32 sports, with some further broken down into separate disciplines making 48 in total. All together there will be 329 events – and therefore 329 gold medals to fight for.

Here is a closer look at the full day-by-day schedule for the Games, including every session for every sport:

When it gets to this point, we usually have to turn the clock back four years to take a glimpse in the rearview mirror at what came beforehand and the last Olympic Games. Not so this year: Tokyo was delayed and Covid-ringfenced and only three years back, a strange event for those present and yet one Team GB fared pretty well at.

They finished fourth in the medal table, 22 golds putting them ahead of ROC (remember ROC?!) and a haul of 64 medals in total - 20 silvers, 22 bronzes) meaning they won more overall than Japan, who finished third in the table with 27 golds.

Eight nations won a single bronze, six won just one silver and nothing else, while three nations in Bermuda, Morocco and Puerto Rico took home precisely one gold.

Lots and lots of flowers, medals...and face masks.

(Getty Images)

The next Anthony Joshua? Team GB’s six boxers face daunting task at Paris Olympics

After three Olympic boxing qualifiers during a year of pain, a dozen broken hearts, bad decisions, tears, sweat and blood, the first bell for the British boxers at Paris 2024 is finally close.

Six members of the Team GB squad will be in Friday’s draw for the preliminary bouts in the thirteen weights that are spread across fourteen days of boxing. No other Olympic sport competes over the same number of days.

It is a mixed squad, a small squad compared to those from the last three Olympic boxing tournaments; the cycle has only been three years and since winning six medals in Tokyo in 2021, ten of the team of eleven have turned professional. There are other reasons that British boxers will only be competing in six of the thirteen weights in Paris, but too often the valid obstructions and distractions can sound like excuses; there are no excuses, it is hard to qualify for the Olympics.

Steve Bunce on GB’s medal hopes in the ring:

Tickets still unsold for Olympic opening ceremony and 100m finals at Paris 2024

Thousands of tickets are still available for a number of marquee events at the Olympics with just days until the opening ceremony at Paris 2024.

Organisers have confirmed that between 500,000 and 600,000 tickets were still able to be purchased on Sunday afternoon, five days before the Games opens with a glitzy procession down the River Seine.

That included the sessions that feature the men’s and women’s 100 metres, athletics’ blue riband events, which would usually sell out well in advance of the start of the quadrennial spectacular.

Prices and details here if you’re considering a late charge to the capital of France for a headline event:

Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s coverage of the Olympic Games starting in Paris this week!

As ever, many of the world’s finest athletes will come together to compete for medals across a fortnight of thrilling action across multiple sporting disciplines on track, field and water events, individual and team competitions.

Team GB’s preparations are almost complete as they seek to build on a haul of 64 medals won in Tokyo three summers ago.

This time around the Games will look very different to that Covid-affected time, of course!