Olympics 2024 LIVE: Men’s triathlon postponed due to pollution before Simone Biles women in gymnastics final

Day four of the Paris 2024 Olympics is another jam-packed schedule with medals up for grabs in triathlon, gymnastics, fencing, judo, rugby, shooting, surfing, swimming and table tennis.

But the men’s triathlon has been postponed at the last minute due to polluted water in the Seine River, with tests revealing water quality levels that were “still above the acceptable limits” for Tuesday’s race to go ahead on time and leaving athletes facing uncertainy.

This afternoon sees the return of Simone Biles as the American superstar looks to win her fifth Olympics gold in the women’s team final, while Team GB gymnasts Becky Downie, Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Ruby Evans and Abi Martin compete for the podium.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans will be back in tennis action after saving five match points in their opening win. In the pool, Britain’s men will try to claim 4x200m freestyle relay gold – a race they won in Tokyo. Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, James Guy and Tom Dean are out to defend their title.

Paris Olympics postpone men’s triathlon at last minute due to polluted Seine River

Andy Murray and Dan Evans return to Roland Garros this afternoon (approx 5pm)

Simone Biles back in action in women’s team final (5.15pm)

Team GB try to defend men’s 4x200m freestyle title in the pool (9.01pm)

Breaking: Paris Olympics postpone men’s triathlon at last minute due to polluted Seine River

04:20 , Jamie Braidwood

The men’s triathlon at the Olympics has been postponed due to polluted water in the Seine River, with last-minute tests revealing water quality levels that were “still above the acceptable limits” for Tuesday’s race to go ahead on time and leaving athletes facing uncertainty.

Heavy rain led to increased levels of the harmful bacteria E.coli in the Seine, despite more than €1bn spent in an ambitious plan to clean up the river and host open-water swimming events in the Seine. Organisers had previously said they were confident the race would go ahead on time.

Swimming training event for the triathlon had been cancelled for two consecutive days on Sunday and Monday because of concerns over water quality and organisers now plan to stage both men’s and women’s races on Wednesday morning, but that remains contingent on water levels improving.

Paris Olympics postpone men’s triathlon at last minute due to polluted Seine River

04:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Tuesday’s highlights and stars to watch

Simone Biles will bid for her first medal of the Games as she and the rest of Team USA’s gymnasts go for gold in the women’s team final. Led by a spectacular showing from Biles, the Americans topped the standings in qualifying and are firm favourites, while Team GB will hope to be in the medal mix with an improved outing.

After the men’s triathlon was postponed, there will be no problems with the quality of the water at La Defense Arena as a packed programme of swimming continues. Team GB’s fab four (Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, James Guy and Tom Dean) defend their men’s 4x200m freestyle relay crown at 9.01pm BST, with Richards and Scott looking to get over disappointment in the individual event with another group gold. Daniel Wiffen, meanwhile, is a good contender to continue Ireland’s success in the pool after Mona McSharry’s bronze last night — he swims in the 800m freestyle.

And over at the Stade de France, the rugby sevens concludes with the women’s medal matches. An impressive Australia have lived up to their billing as pre-tournament favourites, but New Zealand could well stand in their way in the final. Canada and the USA are their respective semi-final opponents.

Olympics 2024: Surfing

09:35 , Sonia Twigg

The surfing in Tahiti has been postponed because of the weather conditions, they had been due to get underway yesterday evening BST, but that has now been rescheduled for a later date.

Olympics 2024: Trap shooting qualification

09:17 , Sonia Twigg

The first of five trap shooting qualification rounds has just finished, and British shooter Lucy Hall shot a perfect 25 points from 25.

She was just one of five athletes to achieve the perfect score, and after the five rounds, six athletes will qualify for the final, which is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Olympics 2024: Rowing

09:00 , Sonia Twigg

As we wait for a British boat, here are some photos from the lake this morning:

(EPA)

(REUTERS)

Olympics 2024: Rowing

08:43 , Sonia Twigg

Still a bit of time to go before any British rowers are in action and first up is the single sculls quarter-finals.

It looks absolutely beautiful out on the lake there are none of the rain or difficult conditions from the first few days, the water is still and almost like a mirror reflection. It is stunning.

Olympics 2024: Rowing

08:27 , Sonia Twigg

The day four rowing schedule is about to get under way with these races: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: quarter-finals; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls: semi-finals; women’s four, men’s four: repechage

The main British interest is after 9am, when Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne and Rebecca Wilde will be competing in the women’s double sculls semi-final.

Olympics 2024: Day four

08:10 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some of the biggest highlights to look forward to on the Olympics day four:

Artistic gymnastics

5.15pm-7.30pm: Women’s team final

Judo

3pm-6pm: Women’s -63kg, Men’s -81 kg: medal rounds

Rugby sevens

1.30pm-7.45pm: Women’s placement matches, semi-finals, bronze and gold medal matches

Shooting

8.30am-9.50am: Mixed team 10m air pistol: finals

8am-4.05pm: Women’s trap: qualification day 1; men’s trap: qualification day 2 and finals

Surfing

6pm-3.50am: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals

Swimming

7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 100m free, women’s 200m fly: semi-finals, women’s 100m back: final, men’s 800m free: final, women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast: semi-finals; men’s 4x200m free relay: final

Olympics 2024: Team GB watch

07:38 , Sonia Twigg

We will be bringing you all the action from the biggest events, the Badminton men’s singles is already underway.

The first is the shooting men’s and women’s trap qualifications which starts at 8am BST.

Then Judo and at 9.30 and the women’s double sculls rowing semi-final at 9.50.

Statement in full from Paris 2024 and World Triathlon on men’s race

04:25 , Jamie Braidwood

“Following a meeting on water quality held on 30 July at 3.30am attended by Paris 2024, representatives of World Triathlon and their Technical and Medical Delegates, the International Olympic Committee, Météo France, the City of Paris and the Prefecture of the ile-de-France Region involved in carrying out water quality tests, a decision has been made to postpone the men's triathlon event which was due to be held on 30 July at 8am.

“Considering the latest weather information, it has been decided to schedule the men's triathlon event on 31 July at 10h45. The women's triathlon is due to take place the same day at 8am. Both triathlons are subject to the forthcoming water tests complying with the established World Triathlon thresholds for swimming. The original contingency day also remains in place for August 2, for further considerations.

“Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that their priority is the health of the athletes. The tests carried out in the Seine today revealed water quality levels that did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held.

“Unfortunately, meteorological events beyond our control, such as the rain which fell over Paris on 26 and 27 July, can alter water quality and compel us to reschedule the event for health reasons. Despite the improvement on the water quality levels in the last hours, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits.

“We will provide the athletes who are due to take part in the men's triathlon event with all information on its postponement, as well as real-time updates on the situation. Information regarding tickets and broadcast of the events on Wednesday July 31 will be shared in the next hours. There will be a meeting at 8am between World Triathlon and the coaches to provide further information and the updated schedule for July 31.”