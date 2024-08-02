Olympics 2024 LIVE! Team GB medal updates from rowing and diving finals as athletics begins in Paris

Olympics 2024 LIVE!

The medals could keep on coming for Team GB today with key finals in the rowing, diving and more on the agenda. Tom George and Oliver Wynne-Griffith go in the men’s coxless pair this morning before Emily Craig and Imogen Grant target gold in the women’s lightweight double sculls.

There is plenty more action in the pool, with Tom Dean and Duncan Scott tonight looking to deny home favourite Leon Marchand another gold in the me’s 200m individual medley final. There is also the men’s synchronised 3-metre springboard final to enjoy - Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher are the British hopes in that competition after Tom Daley and Noah Williams took silver in their 10m platform event.

Another medal could land at lunchtime in the team jumping final of the equestrian. The athletics also gets underway as the Stade de France opens for competition, with Keely Hodgkinson among those in action, and there is plenty of promise about the British squad. Follow all the latest updates from Paris right here with Standard Sport’s LIVE Olympic Games blog!

Olympic Games latest updates

Today's schedule

How to watch Paris 2024 live

Gold medals up for grabs for Team GB

How to watch

06:37 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The BBC is broadcasting two live streams of the action for the duration of the Games. This will be on BBC One, BBC Two or a stream available by clicking the red button on Freeview or a smart TV.

On Friday, it’s 8am BST until 1pm on BBC One and again from 1:45pm until 6pm, plus 7pm until 10pm.

BBC Two pick up the coverage from 1pm until 1:45pm and again from 6pm until 7pm.

There is reduced coverage compared with previous years, however, when the BBC broadcasted everything from archery to wrestling live on its website or channels. Instead, Discovery+ is the rights holder for Paris 2024 and is showing every moment across Eurosport channels in the UK from 7am-10.30pm every day.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the BBC coverage live online for free via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer. The Discovery+ app will be showing extensive coverage, which begins at a monthly fee of £3.99.

Highlights: The BBC will be showing a nightly highlights show called Tonight at the Games, which on Friday night is being shown on BBC One at 10:40pm.

Team GB medal hopes to look out for

06:30 , Marc Mayo

11:22am: Team GB favourites for rowing gold

There is big expectation surrounding Emily Craig and Imogen Grant in the women’s lightweight double sculls.

The British duo missed out on the medals by 0.01 seconds in Tokyo but are big favourites to come away from Paris with gold.

Craig and Grant have picked up a number of World and European titles and, having breezed through their heat and semi-final, now look to complete the job.

8:50pm: Shriever could go back-to-back

Beth Shriever took BMX gold in Tokyo and the early signs suggest a repeat could be on the cards here.

After winning her three heats on Thursday, the British cyclist will be confident of progressing through the semi-finals.

If she does, Shriever will go for gold at 8:50pm.

(Getty Images)

Today's gold medal contests

06:25 , Marc Mayo

08.30: Shooting - women's 50m rifle 3 positions final

09.42: Rowing - men's pair finals

09.54: Rowing - women's pair finals

10.00: Diving - men's 3km synchronised springboard final

10.06: Rowing - men's lightweight double sculls finals

10.18: Rowing - women's lightweight double sculls finals

12.50: Trampoline gymnastics - women's final

13.00: Equestrian - jumping team final

13.03: Sailing - women's windsurfing

13.23: Sailing - men's windsurfing

14.00: Badminton - mixed doubles final

15.00: Judo - women's 78kg final and men's 100kg final

15.43: Archery - mixed team gold medal match

18.00: Tennis - mixed doubles gold medal match

18.50: Trampoline gymnastics - men's final

19.30: Fencing - men's épée team gold medal match

19.30: Swimming - men's 50m freestyle final

19.36: Swimming - women's 200m backstroke final

19.43: Swimming - men's 200m individual medley final

20.20: Athletics - men's 10km final

20.35: Cycling (BMX) - men’s final

20.50: Cycling (BMX) - women’s final

Read the full schedule here!

Olympics 2024 LIVE!

06:21 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live blog for day seven of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games!

We’ve got bundles of action to bring you today with rowing and diving medals up for grabs this morning.

The athletics also takes centre stage in the next few hours as the heats begin at the Stade de France and, later on, we have Leon Marchand going for more gold in the pool and Team GB hopeful Keely Hodgkinson beginning her 800m campaign.

Stay tuned!