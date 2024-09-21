How to Watch NBC Online — Stream #OneChicago, SVU, Found and More

NBC Premiere Week kicks off on Monday, Sept. 23, with Season 26 of The Voice. (Yay!) If you’re hoping to catch all that NBC has to offer this fall — including the #OneChicago franchise and Law & Order: SVU — you’ll need access to the channel. Below, we’re outlining how to watch NBC online.



How to Watch NBC Online Streaming

How to Watch NBC Online Without Cable

Fubo

Jump To details Arrow Icon

Buy Now $79.99/month

Hulu-deal

Hulu + Live TV

Jump To details Arrow Icon

Buy Now $76.99/month

If you’re a cord-cutter who wants access to NBC, you’ll need to either get an antenna, or subscribe to Peacock or a live-TV streaming service that includes your local NBC channel. Keep in mind, however, that even if a streaming service offers NBC, it doesn’t necessarily provide coverage in your area. Always double-, triple-, quadruple-check that the channel is offered in your area before signing up for a live-TV streaming service to stream NBC. Keep scrolling for more details on all the ways to watch NBC online.

(Note: NBC is only available in select markets. Always confirm that your area is eligible for NBC before signing up for a live-TV streaming service.)

Where to Watch NBC Online Streaming: Peacock

Peacock is home to all things NBC, including #OneChicago, Found, Law & Order: SVU, The Voice and more. If you want to watch NBC online live, subscribe to the Peacock Premium Plus plan to enjoy ad-free streaming and the ability to download titles for on-the-go viewing for $13.99/month (or $139.99/year). If you want to pay a little less, you can sign up for Peacock Premium for just $7.99/month (or $79.99/year), but you’ll have to wait to watch new episodes of NBC series until the day after they air. You cannot livestream NBC with Peacock Premium. (Get more Peacock details.)

Where to Watch NBC Online Streaming: Sling

Sling is one of the most affordable cord-cutting options for accessing NBC live. The service offers three subscriptions with different channel lineups, but the Sling Blue plan is all you’ll need to access your local NBC channel. (Remember, double check that Sling offers NBC in your ZIP code.) While there’s no free trial period for Sling, the live-TV streaming service is currently offering new users $20 off their first month, bringing Sling Blue down from $45/month to just $25/month. If you can access NBC through Sling and want a near-total replacement for cable TV, this is the most cost-effective service for livestreaming NBC.

Where to Watch NBC Online Streaming: DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream packages include NBC in certain areas, so you can choose between a few different subscriptions to find one that best fits your needs. The Choice package is the most popular option and is currently on sale at a $20 discount for your first three months. If you sign up now, you can pay $88.99/month instead of the usual $108.99/month for three whole months. Plus, there’s a five-day free trial so you can watch NBC for free for almost a whole week.

Where to Watch NBC Online Streaming: Fubo TV

Fubo is another great way to watch NBC online for free thanks to its seven-day free trial. For just $79.99/month, Fubo’s Pro plan grants subscribers access to NBC in certain markets, plus access to over 175 other channels. More good news? You can cancel and change your subscription at any time, making Fubo another easy option for watching NBC online.

Where to Watch NBC Online Streaming: Hulu + Live TV

The Hulu + Live TV subscription is the most comprehensive plan that allows you to watch NBC online. For $76.99/month, you get tons of content with in this bundle subscription. You gain access to the Hulu streaming library, Fox, ESPN+ and Disney+. This is a package for addressing all your cord-cutter needs, not just for watching NBC. If you plan on subscribing to a live-TV streaming service to replace cable, this is the best option for you. If you’re just looking for quick, cheap way to watch the NBC, however, we recommend Peacock or Sling.

How to Watch NBC Online for Free

If you are a cable subscriber, you can watch NBC online for free at NBC.com by entering your TV provider. Otherwise, you can only watch NBC live online for free for a few days by utilizing a live-TV streaming service with a short free trial period.

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)

