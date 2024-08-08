Olympics basketball LIVE: USA v Serbia updates as NBA superstars LeBron James and Nikola Jokic face off

LeBron James flexes after scoring during a men's basketball game against Brazil (AP)

USA basketball face Serbia in the semi-finals of the men’s tournament at the Olympics in pursuit of another gold medal.

Captain Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are among the NBA stars boosting Steve Kerr’s side, who have been ruthless so far in Paris, securing a number of crushing victories including the 122-87 win over Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Serbia can boast the three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, yet a 24-point defeat from the group stage leaves them with a huge task to remain competitive here and the Denver Nuggets star will need to be at his best to keep this close.

Undefeated Germany take on hosts France in the other semi-final, a year after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup in the Philippines.

Follow live updates from France v Germany and USA v Serbia at the Bercy Arena below:

Olympics men’s basketball: USA v Serbia

Olympics men’s basketball reaches semi-finals as Team USA face Nikola Jokic’s Serbia at 20:00 BST

Hosts France, led by Victor Wembanyama, take on Germany in the earlier semi-final at 16:30 BST

LeBron James gets stitches after nasty injury in Olympic basketball quarter-final

Olympics 2024: Men’s basketball semi-finals

16:01 , Chris Wilson

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the men’s basketball semi-finals at Paris 2024.

Up first we have hosts France, with key man Victor Wembanyama, against Dennis Schröder’s Germany.

Later on, we’ll have gold medal favourites USA taking on Serbia at around 8pm BST.

14:27 , Jack Rathborn

Team USA confirmed their place in the men’s basketball semi-finals in Paris but there was an injury scare with LeBron James forced off through injury.

He was hit in the eye by a stray elbow from Brazil’s Georginho De Paula, during the 122-87 win, which required four stitches.

“I’m alright,” he told the official Olympics website. “I got hit with an inadvertent elbow around the eye.”

James gets stitches after nasty injury in Olympic basketball quarter-final