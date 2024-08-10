Olympics basketball LIVE: USA v France updates as NBA stars LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama face off

USA basketball and LeBron James face hosts France for the gold medal at the Olympics with the best of the NBA clashing on the world stage.

Victor Wembanyama, still only 20 years of age and taking the world by storm after being selected by the San Antonio Spurs at No. 1 in the NBA draft two years ago, attempts to lead a stunning upset of the reigning champions.

If Vincent Collet’s Les Bleus are to win, they will need to shut down the sharp-shooting Steph Curry, whose heroic display inspired a comeback win over Serbia in the semi-finals, while Kevin Durant has also found his groove off the bench for the United States.

Joel Embiid can expect a hostile reception from the home fans, having opted to represent the USA on the global stage, rather than France, as was an option at one point ahead of Paris 2024.

Team USA have won the men’s basketball gold at the last four Olympics are bidding for a fifth consecutive title, while hosts France have never won Olympic gold in men’s basketball.

Follow live score updates and analysis from the Bercy Arena in Paris below:

