Olympics Day 2 Highlights

- BuzzFeed
11 Pairs Of Olympians In Love Who Are The Very Definition Of A "Power Couple"
As Billie Eilish would say, "Birds of a feather, we should stick together."
- The Canadian Press
Nigeria women's basketball team denied entry to opening ceremony boat by federation, AP source says
PARIS (AP) — The Nigeria women's basketball team wasn't allowed to board the delegation's boat for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, said a person familiar with the situation.
- The Canadian Press
One Extraordinary Photo: Charlie Riedel captures Simone Biles in flight at the Paris Games
PARIS (AP) — Charlie Riedel has been an AP staff photographer in Kansas City, Missouri, for 24 years. This is his eighth Olympic games. Here is what Riedel had to say about making this extraordinary photo.
- USA TODAY Sports
Why is water sprayed onto the Olympic pool during high diving? Safety measure, explained
Water is sprayed onto the surface of Olympic pools during diving events. Here's the reason for the safety measure amid the 2024 Paris Olympics:
- BuzzFeed
People Are Absolutely Losing It Over Drag Queens Recreating The Last Supper At The Opening Ceremony
Another day, another "demonic" reckoning.
- Time
Why Jade Carey Fell During Her Floor Routine
"There's actually something wrong"
- The Canadian Press
Olympic surfers sleep on a cruise ship in Tahiti, a first for the Games
TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — Cardboard beds might be Paris' solution to providing athletes a place to sleep for the 2024 Olympics. But some 10,000 miles away in Tahiti, where the surfing competition is taking place, it's a cruise ship.
- The Canadian Press
Mountain biker Haley Batten wins Olympic silver medal, then gets fined
ELANCOURT, France (AP) — Haley Batten was fined by the Olympic mountain bike judges for breaking a rule on the final lap of her race Sunday, though she will no doubt gladly pay the modest penalty after her silver medal marked the best finish ever by an American rider.
- People
U.S. Water Polo Star Maggie Steffens' Sister-in-Law Dies After Traveling to Paris for Olympic Games
"She was so excited for the Olympic Games," Steffens told the Associated Press about her late sister-in-law Lulu Conner
- The Canadian Press
Terminated again: Titmus hands Ledecky another Olympic defeat, claiming gold in the 400 free
NANTERRE, France (AP) — It was billed as one of the most anticipated races of the Paris Olympics.
- The Canadian Press
Equestrian riders at Paris Olympics 'horrified' by video of Dujardin whipping a horse
VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Equestrian riders at the Paris Olympics say they were shocked by a recent video showing three-time gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin of Britain repeatedly whipping a horse during training, a scandal that has thrust the issue of animal welfare and abuse into the spotlight.
- The Canadian Press
Dutch beach volleyball player who was convicted of rape is booed before losing first Olympic match
PARIS (AP) — Steven van de Velde, the Dutch beach volleyball player who served time in prison for having sex with a 12-year-old girl, received a mixture of boos and applause when he was introduced before losing his opening match on Sunday at the Paris Olympics.
- BuzzFeed
People Are Hilariously Roasting Team USA's Opening Ceremony Outfits
It really takes me back to a time when people wore business casual clothing to the club.
- The Canadian Press
Djokovic wants an Olympics rule change after routing opponent who hadn't played singles in 2 years
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic smiled right along with everyone else when his first-round Paris Olympics opponent was so excited just to claim one game Saturday that he celebrated by pulling the bottom of his shirt over his head, baring his chest.
- The Canadian Press
Gilgeous-Alexander displays stardom, clutch play early at Olympics for Canada
LILLE — For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, there wasn't much to say about his performance Saturday.
- The Canadian Press
Canada's Maggie Mac Neil falls short of Olympic butterfly gold repeat
PARIS — No woman has repeated as Olympic butterfly champion in the women's 100 metres and try as she might, Canada's Maggie Mac Neil couldn't crack that nut.
- Glamour
Zendaya Dressed as the Literal Olympic Rings—and the Archival Look Left Fans Divided
“The girls that get it, get it, and the girls that don’t, don’t.”
- BuzzFeed
29 Hilarious Tweets And Memes About The 2024 Paris Olympics
The LeBron ones are taking me out.
- The Canadian Press
Hamilton declared winner of F1 Belgian GP after Mercedes teammate Russell DQ for underweight car
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Lewis Hamilton was promoted to first place at the Belgian Grand Prix after race officials disqualified his Mercedes teammate George Russell for driving an underweight car on Sunday.
- Hello!
Princess Anne is cool and collected at the Olympic Games
King Charles's sister was business-chic as she watched the gold match of the rugby sevens