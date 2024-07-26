Olympics opening ceremony route: 2024 Games begin with parade of Paris landmarks on the Seine

A bold, unique opening ceremony will kick off the Paris Olympics with a tour along the River Seine.

Olympic organisers have promised to deliver a compelling spectacle to accompany the 6km journey through the French capital on Friday.

Several hundred dancers and musicians will perform on bridges and along the riverbank too, offering an artistic show aimed at uniting France’s diverse culture.

What will the route look like?

With this being the first opening ceremony to be held outside a stadium, organisers are keen to showcase Parisian landmarks. The Eiffel Tower, Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Louvre Museum are among the iconic buildings that will be on display in an event which is expected to last around three hours.

The tour will begin at the Austerlitz Bridge next to the Jardin des Plantes (Botanical Gardens), while the Léna Bridge, situated next to the Trocadéro Palace, will signify the end of the boat trip.

Paris 2024 opening ceremony

landmarks en route

Austerlitz Bridge

Jardin des Plantes (Botanical Gardens)

Notre-Dame Cathedral

Louvre Museum

Eiffel Tower

Léna Bridge

Trocadéro Palace

Who will attend the event?

Organisers hope to show that the Olympics is not off limits for anyone, in tune with the Paris 2024 slogan, “Games Wide Open”.

Almost 600,000 people will be in attendance, with an estimated 1.5 billion viewers around the world watching the television broadcast, which starts at 6.30pm BST.

People who wished to be a part of the experience had the opportunity to apply for a free ticket from the 222,000 given out.

Almost 100 boats will commence their journey at the Austerlitz Bridge and carry as many as 10,500 athletes along the city’s main aquatic artery.

The Eiffel Tower (Getty Images)

Security measures

Significant changes have been made to allow the river-based opening ceremony to take place, as the upper and lower quays running alongside the Seine – where spectators will be placed – have been closed to the general public during preparations.

Greater measures to ensure people’s safety have been introduced in France’s capital, with local authorities installing an anti-terrorism barrier along the riverbanks while also carrying out more security checks by searching residents and commuters.

Boots on the ground have been increased, too, with around 2,000 private security staff and 45,000 police officers expected to patrol the city.

Snipers will be deployed on top of buildings along the route, coupled with a cutting-edge anti-drone system to ensure that any terrorist threats are suppressed.

Should they wish to roam freely along the riverbanks, spectators and local residents need to carry permits on a QR code.

Despite the inconvenience that this has caused the people of Paris, city officials hope to unite the capital with a diverse and memorable representation of French culture.

BBC One is screening the Olympics opening ceremony from 5.45pm until 10pm on Friday 26 July