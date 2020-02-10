With Olympics in reach, SFU swimmer seeks answers for coach's mysterious absence

A top Canadian swimmer worries he won't achieve his Olympic dreams because he's been mysteriously without a coach for a month.

Last season, 19-year-old Collyn Gagne was ranked as Canada's third-best swimmer for the 400-metre individual medley, a race combining butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle swimming.

Gagne and his teammates on the Simon Fraser University swim team feel he could make the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo — but without his coach, 29-year veteran Liam Donnelly, they're concerned.

Donnelly left the team unexpectedly Jan. 10. Swimmers say neither the school nor Donnelly have explained the absence or said when he might return. In his absence, an assistant coach has been leading the team.

"Coach Liam is really the reason why I'm here," Gagne said. "Coach really instilled a sense of confidence in me and said one day I can definitely make it."

Gagne has Olympic trials in April. Others are competing for National Collegiate Athletic Association championships in March and Canadian championships in August.

For seniors, these could be their final competitive swim meets.

"I'm hoping that I'll be able to get there and have an amazing last race," said Kristen Olvet, 21, captain of the women's team.

The athletes say Donnelly's absence at this crucial juncture has left them distracted and frustrated.

"The kind of training that we would expect from a coach, we're not getting," men's team captain Andrew Woinoski, 21, said.

"There's been a lot of arguments between swimmers and coaches and some people are choosing not to go to practice."

