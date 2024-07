Olympics tennis order of play and schedule: Every event, date and start time at Paris 2024

Rafael Nadal meets Novak Djokovic in their sensational ‘last dance’ at the Olympic men’s singles on Monday, while Carlos Alcaraz is also in action as the second round gets underway at Roland Garros.

The Olympic draw has set up a 60th and potentially final clash between rivals Nadal and Djokovic, who last played each other two years ago in the French Open quarter-finals. Nadal won that match, but Djokovic leads the head-to-head with 30 wins to 29 and the Serbian is bidding to win Olympic gold for the first time in his career in Paris.

Alcaraz, who is partnering Nadal in the men’s doubles, then takes on Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor while world No 1 Iga Swiatek faces a home favourite in Frenchwomen Diane Parry. Britain’s Dan Evans will face eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas following his heroics alongside Andy Murray.

On Sunday, Murray extended his tennis career with a stunning comeback with Evans in the men’s doubles, saving five match points to advance to the second round of his final tennis tournament. Murray and Evans will return to action on Tuesday.

The tennis competition started Saturday 27 July and runs for just over a week to Sunday 4 August, and there will be gold medals for men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles events.

Here is the full tennis schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics – and click here for a day-by-day guide to the Games.

Monday, 29 July

Court Philippe-Chatrier

starting at 11:00

WS 2 (1) SWIATEK Iga (POL) vs (DA) PARRY Diane (FRA)

not before 12:30

MS 2 (1) DJOKOVIC Novak (SRB) vs (DA) NADAL Rafael (ESP)

starting at 18:00

MS 2 (DA) GRIEKSPOOR Tallon (NED) vs (2) ALCARAZ Carlos (ESP)

WS 2 (5) PEGULA Jessica (USA) vs (DA) SVITOLINA Elina (UKR)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

starting at 11:00

WS 2 (DA) LINETTE Magda (POL) vs (4) PAOLINI Jasmine (ITA)

not before 12:30

WS 2 (ITF) CARLE Maria Lourdes (ARG) vs (2) GAUFF Coco (USA)

MS 2 (6) RUUD Casper (NOR) vs (DA) VAVASSORI Andrea (ITA)

XD 1 (1) SIEGEMUND / ZVEREV (GER) vs (DA) SINIAKOVA / MACHAC (CZE)

XD 1 (DA) ERRANI / VAVASSORI (ITA) vs (DA) ANDREEVA / MEDVEDEV (AIN)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

starting at 11:00

WS 2 (DA) WANG Xinyu (CHN) vs (9) KREJCIKOVA Barbora (CZE)

followed by

MS 2 (DA) CERUNDOLO Francisco (ARG) vs (10) HUMBERT Ugo (FRA)

MS 2 (DA) EVANS Daniel (GBR) vs (8) TSITSIPAS Stefanos (GRE)

MD 1 (DA) POPYRIN / DE MINAUR (AUS) vs (4) KRAJICEK / RAM (USA)

XD 1 (DA) SCHUURS / KOOLHOF (NED) vs (4) SAKKARI / TSITSIPAS (GRE)

Court 14

starting at 11:00

WS 2 (DA) CRISTIAN Jaqueline Adina (ROU) vs (DA) KERBER Angelique (GER)

followed by

WS 2 (7) SAKKARI Maria (GRE) vs (DA) YUAN Yue (CHN)

WS 2 WOZNIACKI Caroline (DEN) vs (8) COLLINS Danielle (USA)

MS 2 (12) BAEZ Sebastian (ARG) vs (UP) HASSAN Benjamin (LBN)

MD 1 (3) FRITZ / PAUL (USA) vs (DA) AUGER-ALIASSIME / RAONIC (CAN)

Court 6

starting at 11:00

WS 2 (13) VEKIC Donna (CRO) vs (DA) ANDREESCU Bianca (CAN)

followed by

WS 2 (11) NAVARRO Emma (USA) vs (DA) TOMOVA Viktoriya (BUL)

MS 2 KOEPFER Dominik (GER) vs ARNALDI Matteo (ITA)

WD 1 (DA) CARLE / PODOROSKA (ARG) vs (DA) KORPATSCH / MARIA (GER)

MD 1 (DA) KOEPFER / STRUFF (GER) vs (7) MEKTIC / PAVIC (CRO)

Court 7

starting at 11:00

WS 2 (DA) BUCSA Cristina (ESP) vs (16) FERNANDEZ Leylah (CAN)

followed by

WS 2 (ITF) OSORIO Camila (COL) vs (DA) YASTREMSKA Dayana (UKR)

WD 1 (8) BUCSA / SORRIBES TORMO (ESP) vs (DA) BRONZETTI / COCCIARETTO (ITA)

WD 1 (DA) LINETTE / ROSOLSKA (POL) vs (7) KOSTYUK / YASTREMSKA (UKR)

XD 1 (DA) SORRIBES TORMO / GRANOLLERS (ESP) vs (2) PEREZ / EBDEN (AUS)

Court 8

starting at 11:00

WS 2 (DA) WANG Xiyu (CHN) vs (15) SHNAIDER Diana (AIN)

followed by

WS 2 (14) HADDAD MAIA Beatriz (BRA) vs (ITF) SCHMIEDLOVA Anna Karolina (SVK)

WD 1 (DA) KICHENOK / KICHENOK (UKR) vs (DA) WANG / ZHENG (CHN)

MD 1 (DA) DARDERI / MUSETTI (ITA) vs (DA) JARRY / TABILO (CHI)

MD 1 (DA) GILLE / VLIEGEN (BEL) vs (8) FILS / HUMBERT (FRA)

Court 11

starting at 11:00

WD 1 (DA) ALEXANDROVA / VESNINA (AIN) vs (DA) MUCHOVA / NOSKOVA (CZE)

followed by

MD 1 (5) SALISBURY / SKUPSKI (GBR) vs (DA) MACHAC / PAVLASEK (CZE)

WD 1 (DA) AOYAMA / SHIBAHARA (JPN) vs (DA) BOGDAN / CRISTIAN (ROU)

WD 1 (DA) YUAN / ZHANG (CHN) vs (6) HADDAD MAIA / STEFANI (BRA)

Court 12

starting at 11:00

MD 1 (DA) MONTEIRO / SEYBOTH WILD (BRA) vs (DA) BUBLIK / NEDOVYESOV (KAZ)

followed by

MS 2 (DA) SAFIULLIN Roman (AIN) vs (DA) ETCHEVERRY Tomas Martin (ARG)

WD 1 (3) ERRANI / PAOLINI (ITA) vs (DA) ROUTLIFFE / SUN (NZL)

MD 1 (DA) HAASE / ROJER (NED) vs (DA) CERUNDOLO / ETCHEVERRY (ARG)

Court 13

starting at 11:00

WS 2 (DA) RUS Arantxa (NED) vs (6) ZHENG Qinwen (CHN)

followed by

WS 2 (DA) BUREL Clara (FRA) vs (12) KOSTYUK Marta (UKR)

WD 1 (DA) RUS / SCHUURS (NED) vs (DA) GARCIA / PARRY (FRA)

WD 1 (5) DABROWSKI / FERNANDEZ (CAN) vs (DA) BUREL / GRACHEVA (FRA)

XD 1 (DA) GARCIA / ROGER-VASSELIN (FRA) vs (DA) SHIBAHARA / NISHIKORI (JPN)

Tuesday, 30 July

11:00

Men’s Singles 2nd Round

Women’s Singles 3rd Round

Men’s Doubles 3rd Round

Women’s Doubles 2nd Round

Mixed Doubles 1st Round

18:00

Men’s Singles 2nd Round

Women’s Singles 3rd Round

Wednesday, 31 July

11:00

Men’s Singles 3rd Round

Women’s Singles Quarter-finals

Men’s Doubles Semi-finals

Women’s Doubles Quarter-finals

Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals

18:00

Men’s Singles 3rd Round

Women’s Singles Quarter-finals

Thursday, 1 August

11:00

Men’s Singles Quarter-finals

Women’s Singles Semi-finals

Women’s Doubles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

18:00 Men’s Singles Quarter-finals

Women’s Singles Semi-finals

Friday, 2 August

11:00

Men’s Singles Semi-finals

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

19:00

Men’s Singles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇

Saturday, 3 August

11:00

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match🥇

Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇

Sunday, 4 August

11:00

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match🥇

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇