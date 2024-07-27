Olympics Viewers React After Opening Ceremony Features a 'Ménage à Trois' Bit: 'Here for It, Not Gonna Lie'

The 2024 Summer Olympics kicked off in Paris with plenty of surprises — including one specific moment that captured the internet's attention

Show-stopping performances from Céline Dion and Lady Gaga at the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony weren't the only surprises of the night — as another performance certainly captured the live audience's attention.

Following the opening ceremony airing on Friday, July 26, several NBC viewers asked social media for some clarity on one specific prerecorded segment: a clip that featured three apparent French lovers engaging in what's been best described as a "ménage à trois."

The scene, which has since been shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows three people decorated in colorful outfits running up a staircase together and embracing briefly before heading into a bedroom. There, they touched each other's faces a little before closing the door on the camera person.

"Casual polyamory during the Olympics opening ceremony??? I'm here for it, not gonna lie 😂," one Xuser wrote on Friday.

Others seemed to be in agreement that the unexpected twist to the opening ceremony offered something fresh. "They literally just showed a ménage à trois in the Olympic opening ceremony and the NBC team had no idea how to react," another user wrote, adding, "VIVE LA FRANCE."



Of course, the opening ceremony also incorporated an interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus, athletes sailing down the Seine holding their nation's flags proudly, and a performance from heavy metal band Gojira featuring a beheaded Marie Antoinette.

Yet, even with all the memorable moments, the ménage à trois took the cake for some viewers — reminding some of Challengers and prompting immediate jokes about how exactly it came to be.

Writer John Karalis even jokingly wrote on X about how "opening ceremony producers" likely tried to come up with "French words" that Americans were familiar with.

Opening ceremony producers: "What other French words do Americans know?"



"Menage a trois?"



[everyone laughs]



"No actually that's a good one. Put that one in there we can work with that" — John Karalis 🇬🇷🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) July 26, 2024

"Shout out to the Paris Olympics #OpeningCeremony for me having to explain to my children what a ménage à trois is," another X user joked.

"Opening Ceremony just had a ménage à trois/Eiffel Tower set up. Those cardboard box beds don’t stand a chance after this," yet another viewer wrote, before adding: "If this Opening Ceremony throuple is not brought back for the Closing Ceremony, what has this all been for? Show them again, I’m too invested, open that apartment door back up!"

While it's not clear if the trio will reappear during the closing ceremony on Aug. 11, sports fans did get plenty of entertainment on Friday before the games commenced. The opening ceremony marked the first time in Olympics history that it was held not in a stadium, but rather in the River Seine.

There, 85 boats carrying 6,800 athletes cruised down the river to show their pride in their respective countries. Among them, LeBron James and Coco Gauff served as flagbearers for Team USA.

"I think what's different is always a new experience. New group of guys, some guys have never been Olympians before, so you want them to see the whole moment of being here in Paris," James, 39, previously told NBC of this year's Olympics. "This is a great opportunity for myself to continue to inspire the next generation, and [I'm] super excited to be here, man."

Also at the opening ceremony, Dion, 56, shared a moving performance of Édith Piaf's song "Hymne à L'Amour" (Hymn to Love), which she delivered from the base of the Eiffel Tower.

"I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities," Dion later wrote on Instagram. "Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance."

"All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you!" she continued. "You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!"

