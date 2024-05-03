Omaha-area high school soccer: Scores and highlights May 2
High school soccer saw a lot of great matchups on Thursday night.
High school soccer saw a lot of great matchups on Thursday night.
Jack Nicklaus got the message loud and clear.
Epidemic of questionable calls continues as the Dallas Stars’ Game 5 win over Las Vegas is marred by the refs
The final decision is expected in the weeks ahead, but either way, the Invictus Games will return to a previous host country
There are 11 LIV players who won't try to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
The Steelers have declined the fifth-year option on former Bears QB Justin Fields, which would've paid him $25.6 million in 2025.
The 15-time major champion said he and Sam have their "own relationship" outside of the sport
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper opened his end-of-season news conference Wednesday apologizing for making what he called an inappropriate analogy of putting skirts on goalies. Cooper after the Game 5 loss that eliminated his team from the playoffs on Monday night vented about two questionable goaltender interference rulings that contributed to Florida’s 6-1 win. The Lightning had two goals disallowed when the NHL situation room deemed a player interfered with Sergei Bobro
Which teams did the best in the NFL Draft?
James Harden scored just seven points during the Clippers' critical Game 5 playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, an unacceptable tally.
O’Sullivan appeared to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Paolo Di Canio, Alistair Brownlee and MS Dhoni.
With the event now sold out, the combative LIV Golf CEO may have to sneak in from the beach.
Government and Olympics officials on Thursday inaugurated the Austerlitz basin – a massive underground cistern that's a key part of efforts to enmake the River Seine remains clean enough to host swimming events during the Paris Olympics. After three years of work, the 30-metre deep basin next to Austerlitz train station is ready.Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera and Olympic organising committee head Tony Estanguet on Thursday marked the completion of the project, whi
Arsenal to listen to Gabriel Jesus offers, Brighton consider Kieran McKenna as Roberto de Zerbi replacement, Tottenham target Conor Gallagher, plus more.
The NBA on TNT personality shared his thoughts while on Shannon Sharpe's podcast "Club Shay Shay"
Tiger Woods accepted a special exemption for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, the first time the three-time champion has needed an exemption to play. Woods has been exempt for every U.S. Open since he first played in 1995 as the reigning U.S. Amateur champion. The exemption was expected and likely to be the first of many.
Peter Oosterhuis, a former golf analyst CBS, Sky Sports and Golf Chahhel and two-time winner of the European Tour money title, died Thursday, a day short of his 76th birthday. No cause was given by the PGA Tour, which announced his passing. Oosterhuis retired from broadcasting in 2014 with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. During his …
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have given an insight into their long-term ambitions for Welsh soccer team Wrexham, which they hope could eventually see the capacity of its Racecourse Ground stadium increase massively to 55,000. The Hollywood pair have already transformed the fortunes of the historic but down-on-its-luck club through their $2.5 million takeover in 2021 and the fly-on-the-wall documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham” that is streamed around the world. After back-to-back promotion
Josh Morrissey expects this to hurt for a while. He's counting on it."I hope it stings for all of us into the summer, and we use it as motivation," the defenceman and alternate captain for the Winnipeg Jets said Tuesday night, moments after his team was shoved out of the NHL playoffs."It should be a learning experience for us, as much as it stings and kills right now. We have to find another gear as individuals."The Jets were given a first-round exit for the second consecutive season. They bowed
BOSTON — Joseph Woll knew he wasn't getting the nod for Game 1 of the playoffs. The Toronto Maple Leafs had clearly been trending towards Ilya Samsonov late in the regular season, including a week of rest for the goaltender ahead of the Stanley Cup chase. Woll didn't pout or show any disappointment at getting passed over. He simply kept his head down and continued on the same regimented path. "It was really obvious to me that he was going to just continue to work," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe
Forge FC and Atletico Ottawa, the top two teams in the Canadian Premier League, posted convincing victories in Canadian Championship preliminary-round play Wednesday. Forge, which tops the CPL standings at 3-0-0, dispatched York United FC 3-1 in a game that was decided in the first half, while Atletico Ottawa, second at 2-0-1, hammered struggling Valour FC 7-0 to set a tournament scoring record. Forge led 3-0 at the break and went to the bench in the second half at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton,