Omaha-area Trump supporters ramp up efforts to reach more voters
With less than 65 days to the election, the Trump team is ramping up its efforts to reach more voters.
With less than 65 days to the election, the Trump team is ramping up its efforts to reach more voters.
The former president boasted of an "ability" that sets him apart. His critics begged to differ — and brought the receipts to prove it.
It seems it’s not just Democrats who are hoping that Donald Trump will be dealt a devastating defeat in November.Several notable Republican figures also want the former president to lose to Kamala Harris but aren’t saying so publicly, according to Politico. Some GOP lawmakers see the possibility of a new Trump term as bad news for the party, the outlet reports.Among those concerned are proponents of free market economic policies who are concerned by Trump’s proposed import tariffs, while abortio
Stuart Stevens said there’s a simple reason Trump could see his support collapse.
But Frank Luntz doubted the former president actually "has the ability to do so."
"My top priority is not using Veterans as a political power grab, such as calling them suckers/losers or putting a thumbs up at a gravesite for pictures."
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday said she would support Kamala Harris for president, ending weeks of speculation about how fully the member of a GOP dynasty-turned-Trump critic would embrace the Democratic ticket.
Sheehy is Trump’s pick for Montana’s Senate seat and will face Democratic Senator Jon Tester in November
MAGA's AI onslaught continues. This weekend, doubling down on accusations that vice president Kamala Harris is a Marxist communist (she isn't), former president Donald Trump took to Truth Social to boost a clearly AI-generated image of Harris donned in communist attire, Joseph Lenin-esque mustache and all. This wouldn't be the first time that Trump has […]
Kamala Harris was interrupted by a heckler during a speech at a Labor Day campaign rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #5 training facility in Pittsburgh.Speaking after an introduction by Joe Biden, who hailed his decision as nominee in 2020 to select her as his vice president as “the single best decision I made as president of the United States of America,” Harris spent much of her time pleading her case that an administration under her would be more benefi
Let it be known that JD Vance – aka 'The Bearded Weird' – is officially the worst vice presidential candidate pick in all of U.S. history.
Republican former Sen. Pat Toomey, who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and again four years later, won’t be doing so a third time, he revealed Tuesday.On CNBC’s Squawk Box, Toomey explained that Trump’s refusal to concede his election loss in 2020 and his subsequent efforts to remain in power were a deciding factor.“When you lose an election and you try to overturn the results so that you can stay in power, you lose me. You lose me at that point,” said Toomey, who voted in favor of convicting Tru
The Democratic candidate for vice president tore into the former president in a Labor Day speech in Milwaukee.
A fact check has thrown cold water on a key claim made in Donald Trump’s now-infamous TikTok with Gold Star families at Arlington National Cemetery.Trump patted himself on the back in the clip, claiming there was an 18-month period in his presidency where not a single U.S. troop was fatally attacked in Afghanistan.“We didn’t lose one person in 18 months,” he says in a voiceover, which was seemingly ripped from an old TV interview. “And then they took over that disaster.”Read more at The Daily Be
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. slammed Vice President Harris’s candidacy Tuesday, saying she is not “a worthy president” while defending his choice to instead endorse former President Trump. “I don’t think that Vice President Harris is a worthy president of this country,” Kennedy told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo. “I think we need to have a president…
Eric Trump praised Elon Musk’s X network as “amazing” after hackers breached Lara and Tiffany Trump’s accounts on the social media platform.Eric had earlier issued a panicked appeal on behalf of wife Lara, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and Tiffany, Donald Trump's daughter with second wife Marla Maples, writing: “This is a scam!!!” “@LaraLeaTrump and @TiffanyATrump‘s Twitter profiles have been compromised!!”The posts, which included fake links to a real Trump crypto project, were
An "awards gala" fundraiser for jailed defendants who took part in the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot scheduled to be held at former President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club has been postponed until further notice.
The Fox News personality drew ridicule for her praise of Donald Trump's running mate.
The former president also recalled former first lady Melania Trump's reaction.
CNN’s David Chalian breaks down new 2024 election polling from critical battleground states. Kamala Harris holds a lead in Wisconsin and Michigan. Trump is leading in Arizona, but Pennsylvania remains evenly split.
Trump lost New Hampshire in 2016 and 2020