Omaha City Council to hold public hearing and vote on new Crossroads development plan
Omaha City Council to hold public hearing and vote on new Crossroads development plan
Omaha City Council to hold public hearing and vote on new Crossroads development plan
Victor J. Blue-Pool/Getty ImagesDonald Trump just can’t help himself.New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan handed down a gag order last month—which he expanded last week—barring the former president from badmouthing or threatening jurors, potential witnesses, attorneys, court staff, or their family members, due to Trump’s penchant for making “threatening, inflammatory, [or] denigrating” statements about those who dare cross him.Still, the 45th commander-in-chief—now facing 34 felony ch
Donald Trump's niece suggested what he's "probably been dreading" for decades.
NEW YORK — “Sir, can you please have a seat.” Donald Trump had stood up to leave the Manhattan criminal courtroom as Justice Juan M. Merchan was wrapping up a scheduling discussion Tuesday. But the judge had not yet adjourned the court or left the bench. Trump, the 45th president of the United States and the owner of his own company, is used to setting his own pace. Still, when Merchan admonished him to sit back down, the former president did so without saying a word. Sign up for The Morning new
The GOP frontrunner and his bond underwriters agreed Monday to keep the cash in what's essentially a Trump-proof lockbox while he appeals.
As Donald Trump's hush money trial resumes in its second week, witnesses are expected to soon take the stand. Among them could be Karen McDougal.
The far-right Republican received a Russian makeover from the conservative tabloid.
Andrew Weissmann also predicted a huge "tug of war" over one particular witness in the former president's hush money trial.
Trump's legal team reportedly tried to serve a subpoena to Stormy Daniels last month while she was arriving for an event at a notable LGBTQ venue
“Matt Gaetz, he paid minors to have sex with him at drug parties,” Rep. Tony Gonzales said; “Bob Good endorsed a known neo-Nazi” The post Texas Congressman Roasts Fellow Republicans on CNN: ‘I Serve With Some Real Scumbags’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she plans to file a motion to vacate after the speaker worked with Democrats to pass a $95 billion package.
The witness told investigators having a recorded interview would be a ‘risk’ for him in ‘the Trump world’
Pictures of Donald Trump in a New York courtroom made headlines globally. Here's a flavour of what was said.
Israeli media reported that Israel used a "Rampage" air-to-surface missile.
Former first lady Melania Trump launched a customizable necklace for Mother’s Day on Sunday to thank and honor “all mothers” ahead of next month’s holiday. The $245 necklace, called “Her Love & Gratitude,” became available starting Sunday morning on the former first lady’s website and features a flower pendant and adjustable chain. The necklace can…
The "Law & Order" star joined a number of critics who weren't having it with the former House speaker's talk about Hillary Clinton.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Monday that U.S., British and French military support for Ukraine has pushed the world to the brink of a direct clash between the world's biggest nuclear powers that could end in catastrophe. President Vladimir Putin's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has touched off the worst breakdown in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, according to Russian and U.S. diplomats. Just two days after U.S. lawmakers approved billions of dollars in additional military aid to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the United States and NATO were obsessed with the idea of inflicting "strategic defeat" on Russia.
The first-ever criminal trial of a current or former U.S. president is underway in Manhattan, renewing questions over what a potential conviction would mean for former President Trump as he campaigns for the White House. A conviction in the New York case, where Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, wouldn’t bar him…
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said the real threat in the United States is coming from the “far left” and not from former President Trump. Barr was discussing the potential difficulties a second Trump administration might have with getting people to serve, arguing the former president’s priority will be getting people “who he feels would…
"It cannot be that a president of the United States can attempt to steal an election and seize power but our justice system is incapable of bringing him to trial," she wrote.
"He'll say whatever he needs to say on any day of the week," Gov. Gavin Newsom told Jen Psaki.