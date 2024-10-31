Omaha City Councilman Danny Begley announces campaign for second term

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sued CBS on Thursday over an interview of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris aired on its "60 Minutes" news program in early October that the lawsuit alleged was misleading, according to a court filing. The complaint, filed in federal court in the Northern District of Texas, alleges the network aired two different responses from Harris responding to a question about the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The version that aired during the "60 Minutes" program on Oct. 6 did not include what the lawsuit calls a "word salad" response from Harris about the Biden administration's influence on Israel's conduct of the war.