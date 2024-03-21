Omaha Crime Stoppers: Police ask for public's help to identify suspect in drive-by shooting Tuesday night

Reuters
An Indian investigation has found that rogue officials, not authorised by the government, were involved in a foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. The report, citing unnamed senior officials, said at least one person directly involved in the alleged plot is employed by the Indian government but is no longer working for India's foreign spy agency, the Research and Analysis Wing. New Delhi has submitted the findings of the government-appointed investigation panel to U.S. authorities, the report said.