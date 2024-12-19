Omaha Crime Stoppers: Police search for suspect accused of pointing gun in man's face during argument
A simple argument quickly escalated when one man pulled out a gun and steadily pointed it at the face of another guy.
Three U.K. citizens have been charged in the 2023 beating death of a beloved Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant owner, in a case that had the community up in arms over lack of details released by police during their investigation and the time it was taking to make an arrest.Robert Evans, 24, has been charged with manslaughter and Robert Busby Evans, 47, and Barry Evans, 54, have been charged with accessory after the fact in the Sharif Rahman case, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and city detectives sa
A Toronto-area man involved in a robbery in April — leading to a high-speed police chase and a deadly wrong-way crash on a busy highway — has been released on probation and warned he may still face "immigration consequences."The fiery, multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont., which remains under investigation by Ontario's police watchdog, killed four people, including an infant.Manpreet Gill, the sole passenger riding in the cargo van pursued by police, faced 13 charges, including
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The motive for a shooting that killed a teacher and a student and wounded others at a Wisconsin school appears to be a “combination of factors,” a police chief said Tuesday as he appealed to the public to share what they might know about the 15-year-old girl who attacked a study hall before shooting herself.
A Los Angeles-area doctor who was killed in an execution-style shooting last summer was the victim of a hit allegedly orchestrated by his ex-wife, who wept at his memorial, prosecutors claimed Monday. Ahang Kelk, 53, has been charged with murder on suspicion of hiring a hitman to lie in wait for her ex-husband, Hamid Mirshojae, after years of ugly legal battles, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Mirshojae was shot and killed on August 23 while walking from his medical clin
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has granted permission to lawyers for Derek Chauvin to have samples from George Floyd examined as part of the former Minneapolis police officer's efforts to challenge his conviction on a federal civil rights charge stemming from Floyd's death in 2020.
According to authorities, Lance Rachel, 42, told the boy he would break his jaw. His wife, Kimberly Rachel, was also arrested for failure to report.
The photographer, who has now returned to the US, said she was "unaware" of the media coverage surrounding her disappearance.
Two additional men are facing charges in connection the disappearance and death of a Toronto-area woman whose remains were found in August, police say.Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, a 56-year-old woman from Markham, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Her burned remains were found three days later in the cottage country community of Parry Sound, Ont.York Regional Police said Tuesday they have arrested a 24-year-old man from Oshawa and a 19-year-old man from Toronto in connection with Mui's death.
Oklahoma death row inmate, Kevin Ray Underwood, 44, is set to be executed Thursday, 18 years after he killed 10-year-old neighbor Jamie Rose Bolin.
A man who was filmed by CNN being released by rebels from a Damascus jail was a former intelligence officer with the deposed Syrian regime, according to local residents, and not an ordinary citizen who had been imprisoned, as he had claimed.
Prosecutors allege that Lindsay Clancy committed premeditated murder when she killed her three children in her Duxbury, Mass., home before attempting to die by suicide
Note to self: never eat a slug on a dare.
Police in Georgia have launched a criminal negligence investigation after 12 people were found dead at an Indian restaurant in the country’s ski resort of Gudauri. The victims, who are believed to have worked at the restaurant, were found in dormitories on the restaurant’s second floor, Georgia’s Interior Ministry said in a statement Saturday. While officials have not said what caused the deaths, local media reported that the employees were likely killed by the generators’ fumes.
Five family members including three children were found dead in a home in Utah on Tuesday, and another, age 17, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.
"when a man threatened me in a email the police said it was 'free speech' and 'nothing they could do.'"
For more than two decades, the slayings of two UC Davis students stumped law enforcement, until DNA evidence finally led investigators to the 'sweethearts' killer.
"I put my head in my hands and started to cry. We had never gotten too in-depth about the religions of our families — and now I see we should have."
Five youths have been charged with one count of assault each in the case of an alleged targeted attack on a 13-year-old girl in Kelowna.All five were present at the Kelowna courthouse Wednesday afternoon as the charges were read out. Their identities, and the identity of the victim, are protected by a publication ban that covers people under the age of 18. The attack happened Sept. 27 at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park at around 8:30 p.m. and was filmed on video, which circulated on social media. About 30
The second body is yet to be identified, but New South Wales Police believe it's the husband of initial victim Zhuojun "Sally" Li, who was discovered dead on Dec. 9
The principal of Fike High in Wilson, North Carolina said the parent assaulted a student in the hallway.