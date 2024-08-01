Omaha Crime Stoppers: Video captures moments man assaults worker who told him not to smoke
A man broke a store's "no smoking" policy, and when an employee called him on it, the man went after the worker.
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, alleges her ex-husband left her in a jungle to die
Maria Coto, 56, died after suffering severe brain bleed, brain swelling and multiple facial fractures in May, per authorities
A 25-year-old man affiliated with the Blood Family Mafia is in hospital after he was tortured on July 24 at the Quebec City detention centre.Maxime Maheux was sentenced to five years in prison two weeks ago after pleading guilty to several charges related to arson and assault.In court, he admitted to being associated with the Blood Family Mafia gang and Radio-Canada reported that he had collaborated with police.The attack at Osainville Prison that left Maheux hospitalized last week was clearly a
An American woman who went to India a decade ago to study yoga and meditation has claimed she survived without food and water for 40 days after being shackled to a tree by her former husband.U.S. citizen Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found starving and emaciated on Saturday by a local shepherd in a remote forest in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra about 25 miles from Goa, according to reports.The shepherd broke an iron chain that was used to secure her to the tree. Police said she was severel
A post-mortem examination revealed 94 separate injuries on Mehmet Koray Alpergin’s body.
Lauren Johansen was found mutilated and wrapped in a sheet
DENVER (AP) — A police recruit who had to have both of his legs amputated after losing consciousness and repeatedly collapsing during fight training at Denver’s police academy is suing those who allegedly forced him to continue the “barbaric hazing ritual” after paramedics ignored warning signs.
A Toronto father and son who were arrested while in the "advanced stages" of planning a violent attack have been charged with multiple terrorism-related offences, the RMCP say.Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and Mostafa Eldidi, 26, face a total of nine charges; including conspiracy to commit murder for the benefit or at the direction of a terrorist group — namely the Islamic State, a Sunni Muslim militant group.RCMP Assistant Commissioner Matt Peggs announced the charges at a news conference in
Fourteen people were arrested and 10 victims were rescued following a human sex trafficking sting at San Diego's Comic-Con Convention.
A White woman who falsely accused four Black men of rape in the Jim Crow-era South in 1949 has died at the age of 92.
LONDON (AP) — Far-right protesters fueled by anger and false online rumors hurled bottles and stones at police, wounding more than 20 officers Tuesday outside a northwest England mosque near where three girls were fatally stabbed a day earlier.
Sean Lunney, Brianna Nohmer and Jaysen Lawson have been arrested on several charges, including felony kidnapping, jail records show
Hannah Hunt, 28, was able to send a text message pleading for help for her and her mother and sister.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of kidnapping adult siblings camping in a national forest in 1994 before raping the sister and murdering the brother has been scheduled to be executed next month.
Houston police said the 2-year-old girl was attacked inside a home by 3 Rottweilers where she was being babysat.
Three of the five 9/11 defendants at Guantanamo Bay -- including alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed -- have reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday. Gary B. Sowards, the lead attorney Mohammed, confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday evening that the agreement does not include the death penalty but means his client will essentially serve life in prison. The other two conspirators who have agreed to the agreement aside from Mohammed are Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A 52-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
Even Mexico’s largest corporations are now being hit by demands from drug cartels, and gangs are increasingly trying to control the sale, distribution and pricing of certain goods. On Monday, the head of the business chambers' federation in Tamaulipas state, across the border from Texas, gave television interviews complaining about drug cartel extortion in the state. Hours later on Tuesday, Julio Almanza was shot to death outside his offices in the city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.
"Being on the run was the most thrilling and stupid part of my life."
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man convicted in the slaying of a high school student and stabbings of four other people who were tubing on a western Wisconsin river was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison.