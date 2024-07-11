Omaha police say 5-year-old found inside SUV dies

Sky News

Zackary Blades, eight months, and his aunt Karlene Warner, 30, died at the scene after the Peugeot 308 they were travelling in on the A1(M) was hit in the early hours of 31 May. The baby's mother Shalorna Warner was driving the car after picking her sister up from the airport - before it was hit by Darryl Anderson, 38. In a victim impact statement on Tuesday, she told Durham Crown Court that Zackary's body was found by a lorry driver on the opposite side of the road after the impact of the crash caused his car seat to fly from the vehicle.