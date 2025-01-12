Omaha police investigate after billboard catches fire along Dodge Street
Responders were able to put the fire out before it caused damage beyond the billboard.
Caroline Darian, the daughter of Gisèle Pelicot who was a victim of mass rape by her husband and 49 other men in a trial that shocked the world, has told how she’s certain her father drugged her and strongly suspects she was raped too.
Ben Affleck has been joined by his daughter Violet as the actor continues to keep a close eye on his Brentwood home as the LA fires continue to blaze.
Brianna Jarrells is accused of murdering her sister, a mother of three
A teenager on trial for murder told a fellow inmate he would "do it again" after being accused of killing girls, a court has heard. Hassan Sentamu, 18, allegedly murdered 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was fatally stabbed in the neck during a row over a teddy bear outside a shopping centre in south London in September 2023. A month after Elianne's knife death, Sentamu got into a row with a fellow inmate in youth custody, jurors were told.
Los Angeles district attorney Nathan Hochman has vowed to come down hard on anyone found guilty of arson.
Prior to the fatal crash, Noah Galle would offer to pay his followers for guessing his correct speed
Jennifer Lyn Bernhard and her father Stevie Ray Smith were killed during an alleged attack by Shuvonne Vinson, Gregory Callhan and Keith Finley, per police
Joshua Miller was 20 years old when he went missing on a cold February night in 2013. Now, nearly 12 years later, police have found his remains in a new housing development near the same area where he was last seen. The CBC’s Mark Quinn reports.
A Quebec water bomber fighting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles has been grounded after it collided with a drone flying in restricted airspace, officials said. The collision left the CL-415 plane with a "sizable hole in its wing," said Christopher Thomas, a spokesperson with the California state firefighting agency, Cal Fire."Fortunately, they landed the plane without incident," Thomas said in an interview Friday.The incident downed all aircraft fighting the fire for nearly half an hour on Thur
Before-and-after photos are beginning to reveal the impact of the LA fires.
A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge will allow property owners in Dartmouth, N.S., to move a family of six out of a duplex so they can move in their daughter, overturning an earlier ruling against the landlords.Following an appeal hearing, Justice John Keith found Carlo and Loretta Simmons properly followed the province's Residential Tenancies Act in their plan to take back the unit.They had been prevented from ending the tenancy of a family that has rented the unit for about 13 years.A small clai
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, 32, were last seen in Aberdeen, Scotland in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 7
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman who at age 12 stabbed her sixth grade classmate nearly to death to please online horror character Slender Man will be released from a psychiatric hospital, a judge ordered Thursday after a trio of experts testified that she has made considerable progress battling mental illness.
The mother of a young child Toronto police believe was abducted and taken to India by his father is pleading for the return of her son, who left on what was supposed to be a two-week vacation last summer. Sean O'Shea reports.
MIAMI (AP) — A former Green Beret accused of plotting an invasion of Venezuela in 2020 to try to overthrow Nicolás Maduro lashed out Friday at the CIA and FBI, claiming they sabotaged his efforts to oust the leftist leader. His lawyers asserted that he had the Trump administration’s support for the clandestine mission.
The president-elect's historic sentencing on Friday, Jan. 10, did not result in any real penalty for his crimes
A Vancouver developer will pay almost $8 million less in rent to the city's school board, after the B.C. Supreme Court issued a ruling on the school-owned Kingsgate Mall property. Beedie Development Group is set to pay $1.65 million per year for the lease of the mall property until 2027, despite a 2022 tenancy arbitration panel ruling that said the rent should be $9.6 million per year.Beedie appealed that ruling in the B.C. Supreme Court, arguing that the arbitration panel had misinterpreted an
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was attacked on a New York City subway and fatally stabbed one of his assailants will not be criminally charged, a prosecutor said as four men were indicted on assault and robbery charges.
Dozens have been arrested in the heavily agricultural Kern County during a multiple-day operation by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
An amputee and his son with cerebral palsy were among the 11 deaths in the fires raging around Los Angeles. The father was found at his son’s bedside.