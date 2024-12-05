Omaha police investigating after person dies from carbon monoxide poisoning
Omaha officials said one person died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Omaha officials said one person died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
An Ohio woman has been jailed for a year for killing and eating a cat. Allexis T. Ferrell’s arrest received worldwide attention after it was falsely used as proof of claims by Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating their pets. Ferrell, 27, from Canton, Ohio, pleaded guilty on Monday to cruelty to animals and was given the maximum prison sentence by Stark County Common Pleas Ferrell’s Frank G. Forchione, according to the Canton Repository.
Brandy Manville was killed by her husband Charles Manville, who then died by suicide, per police
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hosted quite the party at their home in Montecito, they share with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet…
A man who stabbed two people in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday and was subsequently shot by police has died, according to a statement from the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), the civilian-led agency responsible for police oversight in B.CPolice said just after 11:30 a.m., they responded to a call from staff at a restaurant near Robson and Hamilton streets. The caller reported a man had stolen alcohol and was armed with a knife inside the restaurant.WATCH | Vancouver police hold news co
A woman who admitted to drinking and who was driving well over twice the speed limit when she smashed into a golf cart, killing a bride who had just got married at a South Carolina beach, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.
MONTREAL — The alleged leader of a notorious street gang that is involved in brutal turf wars in Quebec during which victims have been tortured and have had their limbs amputated is the most-wanted fugitive in Canada.
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida ballerina has been sentenced to 20 years in prison following her manslaughter conviction for fatally shooting her estranged husband in 2020.
Mark Evans, 36, and Robert Evans, 40, were convicted on Wednesday after a two-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
"I got out in March of this year, went to a federal halfway house, and then my judge granted me a sentence reduction, so I got to go home, and now I'm just on federal probation. I'll answer any question about any of it!"
"That was the moment I realized that I would never be a grandparent or watch my daughter fall in love, get married, or do anything 'normal' in society’s eyes. My daughter was asexual."
Of course, you can't come back from literally *dying*, but plenty of people have had their hearts stop or otherwise shown signs of death, only to return to the land of the living.
The family of Mica Miller, whose death was ruled a suicide by South Carolina authorities, say she was a victim of coercive control and they’re now seeking to protect others.
"If this could happen to Tom, this could happen to anyone," Lady Gabriella said in a heartbreaking witness statement
A Russian woman who stowed away on a Delta Air Line flight from New York to Paris last week has returned stateside Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Hawaii woman who vanished after landing in Los Angeles three weeks ago disappeared voluntarily as she sought to “step away from modern connectivity” and was last seen crossing into Mexico with her luggage, police said at a news conference where they urged her to contact her distraught family.
Authorities confirmed Jayna Lang's death on Dec. 2
Collings, himself a father of two now-grown daughters, was convicted of killing Rowan on Nov. 3, 2007 in the tiny southwestern Missouri village of Stella.
Naresh Bhatt was allegedly seen buying knives and cleaning supplies days after Mamta Kafle Bhatt disappeared
"From what I last heard, his father is now paying for his long-standing cocaine habit."
The death and destruction in the Crosschild family didn't stop at the domestic murder of Autumn, a 25-year-old Indigenous woman killed by Brandon Yellowfly, the man she once wanted to marry.Crosschild's older sister Nikki-Lee Heavyrunner delivered a powerful victim impact statement in Calgary's Indigenous courtroom Tuesday.She told Justice Allison Kuntz that in the year after her sister was killed, she also planned funerals for her mother and brother — blaming both of those deaths on the toll of