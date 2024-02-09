Omaha police searching for missing 18-year-old woman
Omaha police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 18-year-old woman.
Omaha police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 18-year-old woman.
“Bahamian police are investigating the matter and Carnival is providing our full cooperation," a Carnival Cruise Line representative tells PEOPLE
Silvia López Gayubas's body was found inside her car in Northern Spain, according to multiple outlets
Sheila and Clay Fletcher were arrested in May 2022 in connection with the death of their 36-year-old daughter Lacey Fletcher
The New York attorney general’s office and lawyers for Donald Trump agree on one thing: they want the judge overseeing the former president’s civil fraud trial to issue his decision despite a possible perjury deal involving former Trump lieutenant Allen Weisselberg.
Police say a five-month-old infant was among three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home earlier this month in what investigators believe was a case of intimate partner violence.In a news release Thursday, York police said the child was discovered in the home on MacKay Drive along with a 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.Police said the families of the deceased have asked that their names not be released publicly."Post-mortem examinations have been completed but investigators will not
NEW YORK (AP) — The federal judge who presided over the jury trial that resulted in an $83 million award to writer E. Jean Carroll for her defamation claims against former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his rejection of his lawyer's unusual midtrial mistrial request was not a close call. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued a written opinion to explain his swift denial of attorney Alina Habba's mistrial request, which she made in front of a Manhattan jury as Carroll testified about her insti
A Brampton jury heard more evidence Wednesday in the trial of Melissa Merritt, who faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of her ex-husband and his mother, following a bitter custody battle over their two children.Earlier this week, Crown attorney Brian McGuire told a jury at the Superior Court of Justice in Brampton, that Merritt was a "willing accomplice" in the deaths of her ex-husband, Caleb Harrison, and his mother, Bridget.Harrison was found dead in August 2013 in a home on Pitch
Special counsel Jack Smith is asking Judge Aileen Cannon to reconsider a ruling that would allow former President Trump’s legal team to publicly disclose witness identities and their testimony to the court docket. Trump’s lawyers have sought to attach evidence given to them during the discovery process in other court filings set to be publicly…
Courtney Fritz Pandolfi pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2020 killing of Yesenia Lisette Aguilar, who was eight months pregnant at the time
WARNING: This story contains details of an alleged sexual assault.A retired member of Canada's Armed Forces who served on a navy vessel with the woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by retired vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson testified that the complainant appeared "horrified" on the evening of the alleged attack, and told her she had "slept with a senior officer."The retired service member, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, also backed up the complainant's testimony that she
She had a 5-inch steak knife in her backpack, officials say.
Just four words from the former Fox News host say everything.
Walmart fired the employee after a husband of one of the women confronted a manager at the Florida store, the suit says.
Politicians and law enforcement officials are confronting a rising number of auto thefts — and it appears that the office of Canada's justice minister is also a popular target for thieves.Justice Minister Arif Virani's government-owned Toyota Highlander XLE was stolen last November but was later recovered, according to documents tabled in the House of Commons last week.It's the same car that was stolen and recovered last February when David Lametti was justice minister. Another 2019 Toyota Highl
The incident in which one girl is seen assaulting another reportedly happened last Friday, according to police.
Authorities are looking for Matthew Harrison in connection with the death of Jami Harrison
Giovanni Loyola was allegedly punched in the face, kneed on his back, and handcuffed "extremely tightly" by a responding deputy, a lawsuit alleged
Lawyers in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial told the judge Wednesday they had no information to share regarding a key witness reportedly negotiating to plead guilty to perjury in connection with his testimony in the case. Judge Arthur Engoron had asked state lawyers and defense counsel to provide him with letters by Wednesday “detailing anything you know” about the situation involving witness and co-defendant Allen Weisselberg, the former longtime chief financial officer at Trump’s company, the Trump Organization. The New York Times reported last week that Weisselberg was in negotiations with the Manhattan district attorney’s office to plead guilty to perjury and “admit that he lied on the witness stand” when he testified at the civil fraud trial in October.
MONTREAL — The RCMP say a former employee of Quebec's hydro utility who is accused of spying on behalf of China is facing two new charges. Yuesheng Wang is the first person to be charged with economic espionage under Canada's Security of Information Act, and in November 2023 he was charged with fraudulently using a computer, fraudulently obtaining a trade secret and breach of trust. Police say that Wang, who used to research battery materials at Hydro-Québec, was additionally charged today under
“I’m grateful today that he has finally admitted to his guilt,” his wife said in court.