Omaha Public Schools announces finalists in superintendent search

The University of Prince Edward Island Faculty Association is again raising concerns about a medical school on P.E.I."The stakes here are very, very high," UPEIFA executive director Margot Rejskind told the standing committee on health and social development Wednesday."The consequences of getting this wrong are significant. And the costs of getting this wrong are not only financial; this will affect the lives of Islanders." The UPEI medical school has been a controversial topic in the province a