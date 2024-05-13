Update on the Omaha streetcar

The Canadian Press

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today... Ontario to need 33K more nurses by 2032: ministry Ontario will need 33,200 more nurses and 50,853 more personal support workers by 2032, the government projects — figures it tried to keep secret but were obtained by The Canadian Press. The government recently won a fight in front of the Information and Privacy Commissioner to keep those figures under wraps after denying access