Omaha students receive one-on-one instruction from some New Orleans Saints, former Huskers

The Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Edey is now the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year after a stellar summer league debut on Monday. The 22-year-old center, who played college basketball for Purdue University, impressed with a 14-point, 15-rebound performance, including a game-tying buzzer-beater against the Jazz. Quick rise: Edey, initially a long shot at +2,000 odds after being picked 9th in last month's NBA draft, is now at +600 at DraftKings, FanDuel and ESPN Bet as of Wednesday.