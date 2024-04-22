Omaha youth showcase entrepreneurial skills at business fair
Red Lobster is seeking advice from a law firm on whether to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following a difficult few years for the chain.
A judge denied the actor/entrepreneur’s request to dismiss the lawsuit The post David Beckham Sues Mark Wahlberg Over $10 Million F45 Gym Endorsement appeared first on TheWrap.
Though your pre-retirement income alone isn't enough to determine whether you'll retire comfortably, it certainly plays a role. For example, if you're earning a middle-class salary, the amount you can...
A secure retirement is less attainable now than it was 30 years ago, says the billionaire.
OTTAWA — Worried artificial intelligence is coming for your job? So is the federal government — enough, at least, to set aside $50 million for skills retraining for workers. One of the centrepiece promises in the federal budget released Tuesday was $2.3 billion in investments aiming to boost adoption of the technology and the artificial intelligence industry in Canada. But tucked alongside that was a promise to invest $50 million over four years "to support workers who may be impacted by AI." Wo
Presidential hopeful Donald Trump repeatedly pledges a mass deportation and expanded oil drilling. But migrants are the industry's 'shadow workforce.'
MONTREAL — Unionized workers at an Airbus assembly plant north of Montreal have rejected a contract offer for the third time. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents about 1,300 employees at the Mirabel, Que. facility, said Sunday that nearly 70 per cent of its members voted against the proposed deal. "With this agreement in principle, we believed we had met the expectation of our members, but that was not the case," Éric Rancourt, the union's spokesma
Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.
Tim Hortons says there's no merit to a proposed class action lawsuit regarding emails it sent out in error to participants in its popular Roll Up to Win promotion. LPC Avocat Inc. has launched a proposed class action suit, claiming about 500,000 customers received an email on April 17 saying they had won a boat through Roll up to Win. The law firm says the boat is worth about $64,000. The proposed lawsuit, which has yet to be certified, claims the defendants are owed the boat as well as damages.
Practically everyone in the world knows about McDonald's, and many people have access to at least one. But how many are there around the world?
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong investment bankers could face more job cuts as the slowdown in China deals persists and employers look to trim highly compensated staff, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasing
Working in retirement is often a completely different experience than "having to work" during a traditional work career. For many seniors, working in retirement is enjoyable and has huge mental and...
The American Idol winner's ex is now requesting the case be dismissed. Clarkson alleged in a lawsuit last month that she should be awarded more than the $2.6 million (£2 million) that the California Labor Commissioner's Office ruled Blackstock owed her. According to court documents obtained by People magazine, Blackstock and his management firm, Starstruck Management, deny "each and every allegation" raised by the pop superstar. Blackstock and his legal team argue that the lawsuit should be dismissed. "(Clarkson's) complaint fails to state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against Starstruck, and is, therefore,..."
Energy experts and environmentalists express concerns about Big Oil's overreliance on carbon capture technology as a means to decarbonize operations while maintaining high fossil fuel output.
(Bloomberg) -- Earnings season is in full swing, with Big Oil firms Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and TotalEnergies SE set to post first-quarter results later this week. Heavy-machinery maker Caterpillar Inc. also reports earnings that could shed light on the strength of the mining and construction industries.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Tri
A tram accident at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles injured 15 people Saturday night, authorities and the company said.
Work can be a fulfilling part of the day-to-day, so some retirees may have trouble finding that same feeling once they leave their jobs. But you don't have to go back to the 9-to-5 grind to achieve...
Fast food has seen its fair share of strange lawsuits. From boiling hot coffee spills to an alleged human finger in a cup of chili, these are the weirdest.
If you have enough money in the bank to last the rest of your life, you can retire. If you don't, you can't. It's as simple as that, although, of course, nothing about retirement is actually simple. Planning out your retirement means making educated guesses about issues well outside your control, from how the market […] The post How Long Will $8 Million Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.