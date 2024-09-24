Ominous Clouds Roll Over Louisville in Timelapse Footage

Ominous clouds rolled over Louisville, Kentucky, as a storm passed through on Tuesday, September 24.

Timelapse footage from X user @adam6683 shows clouds funnelling in a tornado-like formation in the suburb of Anchorage on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee.

According to the NWS, ping pong-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph were expected. The agency also warned of potential tornadoes in the area. Credit: @adam6683 via Storyful