OnBikes delivers free bicycles to more than 150 children in Tampa
OnBikes delivered free bicycles to more than 150 children in after-school programs in Tampa on Friday afternoon. The non-profit organization was created in 2011 when a group of friends in Tampa organized a community bike ride during the winter holiday season. The group wanted to raise funds so at-risk kids could receive their very first bike. On Friday, Julius Tobin, co-founder of OnBikes, arrived at the Cyrus Green Center in Tampa on a 50-foot Gasparilla parade float.