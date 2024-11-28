Once again a BBC star is investigated only after journalists get involved

Not for the first time, the BBC finds itself facing allegations within its walls that have only come to light because of other media organisations daring to ask difficult questions.

Gregg Wallace has “stepped away” from presenting MasterChef after a Telegraph investigation into claims of alleged inappropriate behaviour towards women on set.

Wallace has denied any wrongdoing, and his behaviour will be examined by an inquiry that has now been instigated by the production company behind the cookery show.

Regardless of its outcome, however, the uncomfortable truth for the corporation is that the behaviour of one of its stars is under investigation not because of its internal complaints process, but because of the work of journalists elsewhere.

Time and again the broadcaster has acted only when whistleblowers have felt forced to speak to journalists outside the corporation about the behaviour of BBC “talent”.

In recent years the scandals over Jimmy Savile, Huw Edwards and Martin Bashir have all been exposed by outsiders looking in.

The common thread that ran through those cases was a culture in which wrongdoing was known about, sometimes widely, but was not dealt with until the BBC was left with no choice but to get its house in order.

Savile, as the world now knows, was hiding in plain sight, a predatory paedophile who was allowed to carry on prowling for victims at the BBC because no one was brave enough to say out loud what numerous people knew or suspected.

It was only when his victims spoke in an ITV documentary a year after his death that the BBC finally set up its own internal inquiry into his criminal behaviour.

In the case of Martin Bashir, the BBC had given itself a clean bill of health over the reporter’s methods in persuading Princess Diana to grant him an interview for Panorama, despite allegations that he had mocked up bank statements to win the trust of her brother Earl Spencer.

It was only when Channel 4 and ITV documentary teams revisited the controversy in 2020 that the BBC asked a former Supreme Court judge to look into the matter and apologised to Earl Spencer for Bashir’s deceit.

The crimes of Jimmy Savile only became public after his death - DPA Germany

The BBC issued an apology over Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Princess Diana

Then, earlier this year, the former newsreader Huw Edwards pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children a year after The Sun had exposed the fact that he paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for explicit photos of themself.

At the time The Sun was criticised by high-profile friends of Edwards, who defended him and suggested the newspaper was prying into private matters.

The teenager’s mother had made a complaint to the BBC a month earlier, but it was only after The Sun’s story was published that Edwards was suspended on full pay. He was not initially named by the BBC or the newspaper, but five days after the story appeared his wife confirmed he was the presenter involved.

Edwards was arrested in November last year over an unrelated police investigation which led to his eventual conviction, but he continued to be paid his full salary – which even included a pay rise.

Huw Edwards was handed a six-month suspended term after he admitted accessing indecent images of children - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

For an organisation that prides itself on the quality of its journalism, the BBC has shown itself to be strangely incurious in the past about what is going on internally, even when that has included serious criminal wrongdoing.

This lack of curiosity existed in the 1970s when suspicions about Savile were first raised, and it still existed last year when the BBC needed the jolt of publicity to act on the complaint about Edwards.

Whether that has also been the case with Wallace, who was first investigated and cleared over allegations of inappropriate sexual comments six years ago, will be up to the current investigation to determine.