One arrest as pro-Palestine marchers gather to protest near Israeli embassy

Police have arrested one person on suspicion of support for a proscribed organisation, as pro-Palestine marchers gather in central London to protest near the Israeli embassy.

Between 200,000 and 250,000 people are expected to gather for the demonstration according to a spokesman for the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, with the march kicking off at 1.30pm south of Marble Arch.

The Metropolitan Police said the start time allows for a synagogue event to finish.

🧵| Updates on this afternoon’s protest will be posted on this thread. The march is forming up at the south of Park Lane. It will not set off until 1.30pm. There has been one arrest so far on suspicion of support for a proscribed organisation in relation to a placard. pic.twitter.com/VyFdu4jL2r — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 17, 2024

The force posted on X, formerly Twitter, just before 1pm on Saturday, saying: “The march is forming up at the south of Park Lane.

“It will not set off until 1.30pm.

“There has been one arrest so far on suspicion of support for a proscribed organisation in relation to a placard.”

Around 1,500 police officers from forces across the UK are set to be on public order duties during the demonstration.

A police officer talking to a person taking part in a pro-Palestine march (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The march will set off along Park Lane, then Knightsbridge and Kensington Road ending at the junction with Kensington Court where speeches will take place.

Speakers will address crowds near the Israeli embassy and they must stop by 5pm, while protesters must leave by 6pm, police said.