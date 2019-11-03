'One of the best moments of my life', says World rugby player of the year Du Toit

SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (NOVEMBER 3, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. SOUTH AFRICAN FLANKER AND MEN'S WORLD PLAYER OF THE YEAR PIETER-STEPH DU TOIT ALONGSIDE ENGLAND CENTRE AND WOMEN'S WORLD PLAYER OF THE YEAR WITH THEIR TROPHIES (2 SHOTS)

2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SOUTH AFRICA FLANKER, PIETER-STEPH DU TOIT, SAYING:

"This is probably one of the best moments of my life. I think it is the two biggest experiences in the rugby world that you can get. It is an unbelievable experience for me and I couldn't be happier at the moment."

3. WHITE FLASH

4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SOUTH AFRICA FLANKER, PIETER-STEPH DU TOIT, SAYING:

"Seeing what joy it brings to other people and in South Africa we have been through some difficult stages in our country, we still are, but when you have strange people walking up to you and telling you that you give them hope and joy, that motivated me a lot. I have three younger brothers as well so they told me 'you are living our dream' so I just have to enjoy myself. By seeing that it is an unbelievable experience and privilege to me."

5. WHITE FLASH

6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SOUTH AFRICA HEAD COACH, RASSIE ERASMUS, SAYING:

"We have been in camp for 133 days. I think Siya has been home for three days out of 136, he has only been home for three days. So for us, this has been a long journey to keep believing and trusting and not getting frustrated with each other, keeping the belief going. For me, it is significant that, no matter what, the boys always kept South Africa above their own interests, above their own egos and always kept the Springboks and South Africa's interests up there."

7. WHITE FLASH

8. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SOUTH AFRICA CAPTAIN, SIYA KOLISI, SAYING:

"I am going to remember all the memories I have made with the team, all the training sessions and being together for so long and everything else we went through as a team. I think it is probably going to sink in when we get home and see how people are back at home. They have really been driving us, they have been behind us. I think coach said it earlier - they have been a huge part of our success as a team and we are looking forward to going back home and celebrating with them."

STORY: South African flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was named World Rugby player of the year at a glitzy ceremony in Tokyo on Sunday (November 3), with Rassie Erasmus claiming the coaching award, fresh from securing the World Cup title on Saturday (November 2).

Du Toit was a colossus for the Springboks during the World Cup and dominated the breakdown during the final win over England, helping South Africa secure seven turnovers and proving a menace for the English throughout the match.

He also made 11 tackles and set up fellow player of the year nominee Cheslin Kolbe for the decisive final try in the 32-12 win.

"This is probably one of the best moments of my life," said Du Toit.

"I think it is the two biggest experiences in the rugby world that you can get. It is as unbelievable experience for me and I couldn't be happier at the moment."

Erasmus, who will be stepping down as South Africa coach to return to his role as the country's director of rugby, not only secured the Springboks' third World Cup title but also led them to a first Rugby Championship win since 2009.

Under Erasmus, South Africa have only lost once in 2019, in the pool stages to old rivals New Zealand.

When he took over in March 2018, South Africa were ranked seventh in the world but they have returned to their traditional forwards-based game with extraordinary results.

"This has been a long journey to keep believing and trusting and not getting frustrated with each other, keeping the belief going," said Erasmus.

"For me, it is significant that, no matter what, the boys always kept South Africa above their own interests, above their own egos and always kept the Springboks and South Africa's interests up there."

Unsurprisingly, given their success over the past 12 months, South Africa also collected the team of the year award.

Captain Siya Kolisi collected the award on behalf of his team.

"I think it is probably going to sink in when we get home and see how people are back at home," said Kolisi.

"They have really been driving us, they have been behind us. I think coach said it earlier - they have been a huge part of our success as a team and we are looking forward to going back home and celebrating with them."

Production: Jack Tarrant)